Belgium has become the latest country to announce its recognition of the State of Palestine, following France and the UK in making the declaration.

Maxime Prévot, Belgian foreign minister, said on Monday that the country will mark its stance at the UN General Assembly this month.

Sir Keir Starmer announced in July that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state this month unless Israel takes steps to end the war in Gaza and announce a ceasefire.

The British prime minister’s announcement came on the back of France becoming the first G8 country to recognise Palestine as a state.

The move has been criticised by both sides of the debate, with Conservative MP Bob Blackman telling LBC: “This is gesture politics that makes zero difference to the plight of Palestinian people suffering in Gaza at the moment.”

Abtisam Mohamed, Labour MP for Sheffield Central, instead said Sir Keir’s proposal doesn’t go far enough.

She told LBC: “Recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly is a welcome first step.

“As we said in our manifesto, recognition of the state is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people and there should be no conditions attached to this.”