How many countries now recognise Palestine as a state after Belgium commits?
Belgium has become the latest country to announce its recognition of the State of Palestine, following France and the UK in making the declaration.
Maxime Prévot, Belgian foreign minister, said on Monday that the country will mark its stance at the UN General Assembly this month.
Sir Keir Starmer announced in July that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state this month unless Israel takes steps to end the war in Gaza and announce a ceasefire.
The British prime minister’s announcement came on the back of France becoming the first G8 country to recognise Palestine as a state.
The move has been criticised by both sides of the debate, with Conservative MP Bob Blackman telling LBC: “This is gesture politics that makes zero difference to the plight of Palestinian people suffering in Gaza at the moment.”
Abtisam Mohamed, Labour MP for Sheffield Central, instead said Sir Keir’s proposal doesn’t go far enough.
She told LBC: “Recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly is a welcome first step.
“As we said in our manifesto, recognition of the state is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people and there should be no conditions attached to this.”
The UK has joined 27 nations in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Palestinians "of human dignity" as the situation worsens.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has also called on Sir Keir to go a step further and acknowledge Palestine as a state.
"Recognise the independent state of Palestine now and take the lead on securing a two-state solution and a lasting peace," he said.
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has also expressed support.
Here are all of the countries that have acknowledged Palestine as a state.
All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state
In total, 148 nations to recognise Palestine, with the Vatican City and Western Sahara, being non-UN states that do.
Major nations who do not support the acknowledgement of Palestine are the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Israel, and South Korea.
Africa
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Republic of the Congo
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire)
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Ivory Coast
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Asia
- Afghanistan
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Bhutan
- Brunei
- Cambodia
- China
- East Timor (Timor-Leste)
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- North Korea
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore (limited recognition)
- Sri Lanka
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
- Yemen
Europe
- Albania
- Armenia
- Belarus
- Belgium (as of September)
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- France (as of September)
- Georgia
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Montenegro
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- United Kingdom (potentially as of September)
- Ukraine
Americas
- Argentina
- Belize
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Nicaragua
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Suriname
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Oceania
- Papua New Guinea
- Vanuatu