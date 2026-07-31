Only 75 countries would compete to play in the next "World" Cup if the Asian, European, and North American confederations boycott the tournament.

Around 130 countries would not take part if Uefa, Concacaf, and AFC go ahead with their threat to sit out Fifa competitions over Gianni Infantino's controversial plans.

The Fifa boss has insisted that his plans to sell off a $4 billion stake in its worldwide competitions do not mean that football is being sold.

However, there has been united pressure against these plans, with Uefa, Concacaf, and AFC all issuing statements.

It means that countries in the Oceania, South American and African federations are the only ones to not have threatened a boycott.

Here is a list of all of those nations.

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