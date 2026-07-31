Madagascar v Tahiti? All the countries that could still play in the World Cup if threatened boycotts go ahead
Seventy-five nations are part of federations that have not called out FIFA over the sale of stakes in the competition
Only 75 countries would compete to play in the next "World" Cup if the Asian, European, and North American confederations boycott the tournament.
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Around 130 countries would not take part if Uefa, Concacaf, and AFC go ahead with their threat to sit out Fifa competitions over Gianni Infantino's controversial plans.
The Fifa boss has insisted that his plans to sell off a $4 billion stake in its worldwide competitions do not mean that football is being sold.
However, there has been united pressure against these plans, with Uefa, Concacaf, and AFC all issuing statements.
It means that countries in the Oceania, South American and African federations are the only ones to not have threatened a boycott.
Here is a list of all of those nations.
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CONMEBOL, South America
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
OFC, Oceania
- American Samoa
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Papua New Guinea
- Samoa
- Solomon Islands
- Tahiti (French Polynesia)
- Tonga
- Vanuatu
Additionally, Kiribati and Tuvalu are associate members of OFC, but are not full members of FIFA.
CAF, Africa
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Congo
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe