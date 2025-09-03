When are the 2025 UK party conferences?
Sir Keir Starmer has launched his government’s “second phase” this week, with Labour going into a new term of government on the back foot in opinion polls.
The prime minister has this week reshuffled his top team, with Darren Jones, formerly Rachel Reeves’s right-hand man, being promoted to form a “more powerful” No 10.
Labour is struggling in opinion polls, with Reform leader Nigel Farage considered more trusted in handling the economy.
Sir Keir took his first Prime Minister’s Questions after the summer break on Wednesday on the back of his deputy Angela Rayner admitting she didn’t pay enough stamp duty on flat purchase.
“This is phase two… We need a more powerful No 10. We have added to the team some really important new members,” the prime minister said.
“I’ve made a number of other changes, but this is about focusing on delivery.”
Sir Keir is now keen to build the momentum before the conference recess is held from September 16 to October 13, when members withdraw from the House of Commons.
Here are the dates of the political party conferences.
Labour: Sunday, September 28 to Wednesday, October 1
Labour is holding its annual conference in Liverpool, where it has been every year since 2022.
Sir Keir Starmer is set to give his speech at around 2pm on Tuesday, September 30.
Conservative: Sunday, October 5 to Wednesday, October 8
The Tory conference will be in Manchester this autumn, with a special event being held for what would have been Margaret Thatcher’s 100th birthday.
Party leader Kemi Badenoch will likely close proceedings with her speech.
Liberal Democrat: Saturday, September 20 to Tuesday, September 23
The Lib Dem event will be held in Bournemouth with leader Ed Davey set to bring proceedings to a close on the final day.
There is also set to be a spring conference in York next March.
SNP: Saturday, October 11 to Monday, October 13
The Scottish National Party is hosting its annual event in Aberdeen.
“Our conference attracts thousands of delegates from all corners of Scotland, as well as organisations, businesses, observers and media from across the UK and further afield,” a statement offers.
Green: Friday, October 3 to Sunday October 5
“We expect this to be the biggest, buzziest conference ever,” a statement from the party gives away.
The Bournemouth International Centre will play host with newly installed party leader Zack Polanski likely to give a speech.
Reform: Friday, September 5 to Saturday, September 6
Taking place before the recess is the joint shortest of the party conferences as Nigel Farage and co. address supporters from The NEC in Birmingham.
Richard Tice, Andrea Jenkyns, and Zia Yusuf are also among the speakers.
Plaid Cymru: Friday, October 10 to Saturday, October 11
Swansea is hosting the Welsh nationalist party’s big event before the members head to Newport in the spring.
“Conference is a perfect opportunity to introduce your organisation to our members, councillors, and parliamentarians,” a blurb states.
Your Party: TBA
And finally… It’s unclear what the name of the UK’s newest party is, let alone when and where the conference will be.
Yet, Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s joint effort is tipped for November when those to have signed up might have the chance to vote on what the outfit should be called.