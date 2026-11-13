All departing flights across the United States have been ordered to ground after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop.

The FAA said the move was taken “due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety”, following reported communications issues affecting air traffic control.

The announcement means flights in the air may land, but flights on the ground cannot take off.

Shortly before the nationwide restriction, flights in and out of Chicago were halted because of similar issues.

The agency said: “All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further notice.”

International flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis, the FAA added.

It marks the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the 9/11 attacks.

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