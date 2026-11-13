All departing flights across the US ordered to ground 'due to extraordinary circumstances'
The FAA said the move was taken “due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety”, following reported communications issues affecting air traffic control.
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All departing flights across the United States have been ordered to ground after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop.
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The FAA said the move was taken “due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety”, following reported communications issues affecting air traffic control.
The announcement means flights in the air may land, but flights on the ground cannot take off.
Shortly before the nationwide restriction, flights in and out of Chicago were halted because of similar issues.
The agency said: “All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further notice.”
International flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis, the FAA added.
It marks the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the 9/11 attacks.
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The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026
The other happened in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours.
Last year, Congress approved $12.5 billion to fix the FAA's ageing communications system, and on Friday the FAA and White House asked Congress for another $30.1 billion to address other issues.
LBC has contacted the FAA for comment.
This is a breaking news story.