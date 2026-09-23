The whole 2027 grid so far, as has been confirmed by every Formula One team

After speculation he might be on his way out of F1, Max Verstappen has signed for four more years with Red Bull. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Hobson

With Kimi Antonelli edging closer to the 2026 F1 world title, teams are increasingly looking to next season by announcing their driver line-ups.

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While the calendar for next year is still taking shape due to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, teams have been busy negotiating with drivers ahead of the new campaign. Eight of the 11 teams on the grid have finalised their line-ups for next season, at the time of writing, with only a few spots left on the grid for anyone wanting to break into Formula One. Here is how the grid is shaping up. Read also: Monaco to host two F1 races in 2027: Monte Carlo gets first-ever sprint as 24-round calendar is revealed

Red Bull (Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar)

Garages for Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar. Picture: Alamy

Isack Hadjar has extended his contract at Red Bull for another year, until the end of the 2027 season. After huge speculation surrounding his future, Max Verstappen signed a contract in August to remain with Red Bull until 2030, the four-time champion reportedly being swayed by the prospect of his preferred V8 engines. McLaren (Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri)

Oscar Piastri with team mate Lando Norris. Picture: Alamy

Reigning champion Lando Norris agreed in August to remain with McLaren, the only team he has represented since his 2019 debut, until at least 2030. His Australian teammate Oscar Piastri signed a new multi-year contract extension before the 2025 season started, which will tie him down until the end of 2028. Mercedes (Kimi Antonelli and George Russell)

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in Madrid. Picture: Alamy

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell have signed multi-year contracts with Mercedes and are expected to be with the German manufacturer until at least the end of 2027. Antonelli is currently leading in the 2026 driver championship and with only nine races left, he could become the youngest driver, at 20-years-old, to ever win a world championship. Read more: How soon could Kimi Antonelli win the 2026 F1 world title? Ferrari (Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc)

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc run nose-to-tail in Madrid. Picture: Alamy

Lewis Hamilton is completing his second year at Ferrari after making his decision to leave Mercedes at the end of 2024. He has a multi-year contract with Ferrari and will at least stay with the team until 2027, and will be joined by Charles Leclerc, who most recently signed an extension in June for an unknown length of time. Alpine (Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto)

Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto are back together. Picture: Alamy

Alpine's two 2026 drivers are under contract for another year, and the team announced in August they would both be continuing. It has been reported that Gasly has a deal through to the end of 2028, while Colapinto is out of contract at the end of next year. Aston Martin (TBC)

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll might not line-up together in 2027. Picture: Alamy

Aston Martin is yet to announce which drivers will represent them in 2027, with the team having been led by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll since 2023. Both drivers are out of contract, and while Stroll's family connections might guarantee him a seat, it remains to be seen if, at 45, Alonso is willing to continue for another year. Racing Bulls (TBC)

Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson. Picture: Alamy

The second Red Bull team has not confirmed its line-up for 2027 but is likely to retain current drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, according to reports. Yuki Tsunoda drove for the team while Lawson was drafted into Red Bull to replace Hadjar when the French driver had to pull out with a wrist injury for three rounds. Cadillac (Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas)

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Picture: Alamy

The US team will continue with its experienced line-up in 2027 after its first season back in Formula 1. Both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas signed multi-year deals ahead of the 2026 campaign. Williams (Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr)

Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz have signed on for Williams. Picture: Alamy

Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz have signed on for another year with Williams. Thai driver Albon has a deal in place through to the end of 2027, while the Spaniard has another year beyond that. Audi (Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto)

Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Picture: Alamy

After its first season back as a full manufacturer, Audi is set to retain its line-up of drivers for 2027. There are no reported end dates for either driver's contract but they will both be on the grid next year. Haas (TBC)

Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon are paraded in Madrid. Picture: Alamy