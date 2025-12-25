Any normal December I would've clocked up one too many hangovers, grazed the office treats, indulged on the M&S picky bits AND not forgetting a tub of Celebrations.

We haven't even got to the Christmas and Boxing Day array of grub, feasting on mountains of ham and cheese! Not this year - this year is different because I'm on the fat jab and 4 stone lighter.

It started back in March when I was out having 'small plates' with a friend and colleague. Normally, as the bottle of red gets to the bottom, towards the end of dinner there's the winch of 'shall we get one more bottle?' Yet, to my surprise (especially from this particular friend), it was an 'ah I'm ok thanks'.

Well something is up here, I did notice him looking a bit thinner in the face and his suit was definitely fitting better. 'I'm on the jab', he says and went into the detail of the process of signing up at a local chemist and getting his four dose pen. Sold, that was it...straight on Goggle that night signed up, picture of the dreaded scales and a rather embarrassing front and side profile pic in the mirror. Next day it was a blood pressure check in the back room of the chemist, four little needles and a 2.5mg dose of Mounjaro.

Oh, and that's £180 please...Quite an extra financial hammering to the bank balance each month but nothing tastes as good as skinny feels, right?

The first couple of months were great I was seeing instant results, with none of the side effects. Clothes were looking better on me and people were commenting about 'how well I looked'. I took it slow and stayed at the minimum dose knowing that way the cost wasn't going up.

Then early summer it hit the news that the cost of the jab was going up - great! Typical, why had I not started it a year before?! As the dosage goes up, so does the price and I'd be lying if a couple of them hadn't be paid using the credit card but I'm committed and the money I had already invested was definitely not going to waste now. Plus that non-existent gym membership had gone out the window so silver-linings and all that.

It's now December and an expensive month for everyone with the festivities and presents and the month I was hitting the highest does of 15mg. Headed to the chemist, hit the scales much happier, blood pressure taken and then to the till with the four dose pen and the four little needles...'that's £310 please'. Eek - hands over the credit card. I'm invested though right and how else would've I lost 4 stone!

Dad calls and asks even at the age of 42, 'what do you want for Christmas this year?' My usual response is to say ah honestly not much, don't waste your money, just some smellies will do me. Oh not this year, this year I was straight in there...'do you mind getting me a fat jab this year'. Uh yeah, ok.

Going into January it's still going to be my new year's resolution to get to my goal weight and that still means buying the jabs so even a contribution to the Mounjaro fund helps. So that was it this year, done, easy...a card and a bank transfer for the weightloss journey. I can imagine a few others will be adding this to their Christmas list this year as they begin their attempt to shift the pounds (financial and physically). But hey, nothing tastes as good as skinny feels right? Next Christmas I already plan to ask for a new size 10 wardrobe!

Merry Christmas and a happy non-indulging month to you all!