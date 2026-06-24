All the key train services cancelled due to the UK heatwave
Which franchises have stopped running as Met Office red alert for extreme heat kicks in
Network Rail warned there would be “significant disruption” across England and Wales as it imposes speed restrictions during the UK heatwave.
Listen to this article
A Met Office red weather warning for extreme heat covering parts of England and Wales has come into force for just the second time, as temperatures could reach close to 40C - a record for a June day.
Many train services have been cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme heat, with passengers urged to avoid non-essential travel in areas covered by the warning.
It comes after passengers on a Stevenage to Moorgate service were stranded in north London on Tuesday when a Great Northern train broke down.
Trapped in baking carriages, those on board eventually alighted between stations and walked along the line to Drayton Park, near Arsenal.
While similar scenes are unlikely, many rail services are likely to be cancelled or disrupted this week.
Read also: Do schools close in hot weather? What 38C forecasts mean for pupils
What do passengers need to know in the extreme weather?
Network Rail warned there would be “significant disruption” as it imposes speed restrictions to minimise the risk from heat-related issues such as buckled rails and sagging overhead electric wires.
The red warning for extreme heat covers an area stretching from London to Swansea and from Somerset to Birmingham, from 9am on Wednesday until 9pm on Thursday.
Passengers are advised to travel before midday if possible, and carry a water bottle.
Those with a ticket for a service on Wednesday or Thursday are being allowed to travel earlier in the day – when the temperatures are lower – or on Friday.
If they no longer want to travel, they can get a full refund without paying a fee.
Online journey planners are not showing correct timetables until the day of travel because of short-notice cancellations.