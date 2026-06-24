Network Rail warned there would be “significant disruption” across England and Wales as it imposes speed restrictions during the UK heatwave.

A Met Office red weather warning for extreme heat covering parts of England and Wales has come into force for just the second time, as temperatures could reach close to 40C - a record for a June day.

Many train services have been cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme heat, with passengers urged to avoid non-essential travel in areas covered by the warning.

It comes after passengers on a Stevenage to Moorgate service were stranded in north London on Tuesday when a Great Northern train broke down.

Trapped in baking carriages, those on board eventually alighted between stations and walked along the line to Drayton Park, near Arsenal.

While similar scenes are unlikely, many rail services are likely to be cancelled or disrupted this week.

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