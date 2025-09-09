All the candidates running to be deputy Labour leader
Bridget Phillipson became the first cabinet minister to announce her plans to run to become deputy Labour leader.
The Education Secretary threw her name into the ring on Tuesday to succeed Angela Rayner, joining four other MPs: Lucy Powell, Dame Emily Thornberry, Paula Barker, and Bell Ribeiro-Addy.
Local government minister Alison McGovern has since become the second cabinet minister to have stepped forward, declaring her intentions this afternoon.
David Lammy is deputy prime minister, having stepped up to fill the post vacated when Ms Rayner resigned on Friday, after she was found to have breached the ministerial code.
But the race is now on to become Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy, which will require a party vote, and Mr Lammy has not stated that he will run.
Nominations opened this morning, and voting will close on October 23, with the new deputy leader set to be formally announced two days later.
Candidates have until Thursday evening to get at least 80 Labour MPs to nominate them, and will also need the backing of 5 per cent of local parties, or three Labour groups, including two unions.
So far, all the candidates are female, reflecting what Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC: "I think it's good if there's gender balance in the top ticket."
Here are those who have declared their interest in running, so far.
Who is running for deputy leader of the Labour Party?
Dame Emily Thornberry
MP for Islington South and Finsbury since 2005, the long-time politician is currently chairman of the foreign affairs select committee and is a former shadow foreign secretary.
She tweeted: "We fought hard for a Labour government, but we've made mistakes and must listen.
"I will be a voice for the membership, unions, PLP, and our constituents - not just nod along."
Bell Ribeiro-Addy
The Clapham and Brixton Hill MP is currently a backbencher and considered to be on the left of the party. She has already criticised the three-day window for MPs to secure nominations, saying: "It is absolutely unfair, and I don't think it's what the membership wants.”
The 40-year-old served under Jeremy Corbyn as the shadow immigration minister and is part of the Socialist Campaign Group.
Bridget Phillipson
The highest profile of the candidates, Ms Phillipson is minister for women and equalities as well as Education Secretary and has been Houghton and Sunderland South MP since 2010.
She stated: “We are in a fight. We all know the dangers Reform poses to our country.
"But not only am I ready for it: I've proven we can do it. I've shown we can beat Farage in the North East, while staying true to the Labour Party's values of equality, fairness and social justice."
Paula Barker
Liverpool Wavertree MP since 2019, the 53-year-old has served in various shadow roles but is currently a backbencher.
"I’m really humbled by the amount of colleagues who are contacting me and showing me their support and I will be working with them going forward,” she said.
Lucy Powell
Ms Powell was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer as leader of the House of Commons on Friday.
She has pledged to "[bring] together all parts of the party and [unite] our broad voter coalition".
"Living with my family in my home city, Manchester, has rooted my politics in an understanding of people's everyday hopes and fears," she added.
Ally McGovern
The Birkenhead MP is the latest to announce her candidacy, stating she could: “Shape our story, communicating our values in a way that resonates across the Labour family and with the public.”
Ms McGovern has been local government minister since only last week, having previously worked as an employment minister.