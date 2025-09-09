Bridget Phillipson became the first cabinet minister to announce her plans to run to become deputy Labour leader.

The Education Secretary threw her name into the ring on Tuesday to succeed Angela Rayner, joining four other MPs: Lucy Powell, Dame Emily Thornberry, Paula Barker, and Bell Ribeiro-Addy.

Local government minister Alison McGovern has since become the second cabinet minister to have stepped forward, declaring her intentions this afternoon.

David Lammy is deputy prime minister, having stepped up to fill the post vacated when Ms Rayner resigned on Friday, after she was found to have breached the ministerial code.

But the race is now on to become Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy, which will require a party vote, and Mr Lammy has not stated that he will run.

Nominations opened this morning, and voting will close on October 23, with the new deputy leader set to be formally announced two days later.

Candidates have until Thursday evening to get at least 80 Labour MPs to nominate them, and will also need the backing of 5 per cent of local parties, or three Labour groups, including two unions.

So far, all the candidates are female, reflecting what Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC: "I think it's good if there's gender balance in the top ticket."

Here are those who have declared their interest in running, so far.

Who is running for deputy leader of the Labour Party?