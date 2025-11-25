What would you do if your father had been accused of a crime he didn’t commit?

Not just any crime, but one that led to the deaths of 21 serving American soldiers. The allegation is as bad as it gets: he sold defective aircraft parts, knowing full well what would happen.

He stood trial with a close friend and colleague and walked free, watching his mate go to prison. But, what if the truth isn’t quite as clear as you think? That’s the dilemma at the heart of All My Sons.

Add to that the disappearance of your brother years earlier. You’re certain he’s dead, but your mother clings to hope that he will return. Her refusal to move on affects the whole house.

Oh, and now you’re now dating your missing brother’s girlfriend. Welcome to the moral maze of Arthur Miller’s masterpiece.