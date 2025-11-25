All My Sons: a moral dilemma with a marvellous cast
What would you do if your father had been accused of a crime he didn’t commit?
Not just any crime, but one that led to the deaths of 21 serving American soldiers. The allegation is as bad as it gets: he sold defective aircraft parts, knowing full well what would happen.
He stood trial with a close friend and colleague and walked free, watching his mate go to prison. But, what if the truth isn’t quite as clear as you think? That’s the dilemma at the heart of All My Sons.
Add to that the disappearance of your brother years earlier. You’re certain he’s dead, but your mother clings to hope that he will return. Her refusal to move on affects the whole house.
Oh, and now you’re now dating your missing brother’s girlfriend. Welcome to the moral maze of Arthur Miller’s masterpiece.
Paapa Essiedu plays the leading son, who delivers a stunning performance. He plays the character caught between loyalty, love and guilt. It also helps that he looks as though he’s been sculpted by God.
Opposite him is Bryan Cranston, making his West End debut. His talent convinces you that he’s a likeable and loving father. But it slowly unravels until the audience is squirming. Watching these two together is a privilege.
The whole story plays out around a fallen tree planted in the centre of the stage. It sounds odd, but in the moment it’s perfect.
The production runs straight through without an interval, which keeps the tension high. Though at just over two hours, an interval wouldn’t hurt.
This is a stressful but hugely enjoyable night out.
All My Sons runs at the Wyndham's Theatre until March.