All the properties Angela Rayner lives in
Angela Rayner’s colleagues defended her buying a property near Brighton, after the deputy prime minister was accused of hypocrisy.
The Labour frontbencher, who is also housing minister, was called out by Conservative opposite number Sir James Cleverly after adding the seaside apartment in Hove, East Sussex, to her portfolio.
Ms Rayner was seen enjoying a vape while paddling in a dinghy on a visit to the south coast over the bank holiday weekend; the photos appearing almost exactly a year after she was criticised by some for partying in Ibiza.
The 45-year-old has helped usher in a tax hike on second homes but the Hove flat is the third property she lives in, although she only owns two of these.
Labour has moved forward with the disincentive to buying a second property to free up accommodation for those who need it.
Sir James told the Telegraph: “If Labour wants to tax family homes more than ever, the very least the public deserves is transparency from the minister in charge. Right now, it looks like one rule for Angela Rayner and another for everyone else.”
Ms Rayner has reportedly said she has done nothing wrong and is said to be using the Hove flat as an alternative while working in London, despite it being a 50 mile journey to the capital.
The Telegraph quoted a source close to the deputy prime minister as saying she pays the “correct amount of council tax on the flat in the East Sussex resort,” alongside a constituency house, and a base in London that was given to her as per grace and favour.
Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Labour MP Matthew Pennycook said the pressures on the deputy PM are "unique", insisting "I don't think there is a story here".
"The government's position on this matter is very clear," he added.
"We're not opposed to people owning second homes. What we have been very clear about is that excessive concentrations of short term lets and second homes can put pressure on communities."
All of Angela Rayner’s properties
Ashton-under-Lyne
Ms Rayner bought the property in her constituency back in 2016 for £375,000 and it is now valued at £650,000, according to the Herald.
Ashton-under-Lyne, in Greater Manchester, is a four-hour drive or two-hour 20 minute train ride from London.
Ms Rayner became MP for the constituency in 2015.
Westminster
Ms Rayner has a grace and favour flat in Westminster that is paid for by the government, as is custom for the prime minister, the deputy PM, and the chancellor.
The flat is in Admiralty House, near Trafalgar Square. Other grace and favour addresses include No 10 Downing Street and Chequers, the prime minister’s country address in Buckinghamshire.
Admiralty House was built in the 18th century and previous residents have included Sir Winston Churchill and John Prescott.
Hove
The sea-front property is said to cost £800,000 and provide an alternative base for Ms Rayner to her Westminster flat.
Hove is one hour by train to London or a drive of two hours.
Ms Rayner has not commented on the latest.