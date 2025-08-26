Angela Rayner’s colleagues defended her buying a property near Brighton, after the deputy prime minister was accused of hypocrisy.

The Labour frontbencher, who is also housing minister, was called out by Conservative opposite number Sir James Cleverly after adding the seaside apartment in Hove, East Sussex, to her portfolio.

Ms Rayner was seen enjoying a vape while paddling in a dinghy on a visit to the south coast over the bank holiday weekend; the photos appearing almost exactly a year after she was criticised by some for partying in Ibiza.

The 45-year-old has helped usher in a tax hike on second homes but the Hove flat is the third property she lives in, although she only owns two of these.

Labour has moved forward with the disincentive to buying a second property to free up accommodation for those who need it.

Sir James told the Telegraph: “If Labour wants to tax family homes more than ever, the very least the public deserves is transparency from the minister in charge. Right now, it looks like one rule for Angela Rayner and another for everyone else.”

Ms Rayner has reportedly said she has done nothing wrong and is said to be using the Hove flat as an alternative while working in London, despite it being a 50 mile journey to the capital.

The Telegraph quoted a source close to the deputy prime minister as saying she pays the “correct amount of council tax on the flat in the East Sussex resort,” alongside a constituency house, and a base in London that was given to her as per grace and favour.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Labour MP Matthew Pennycook said the pressures on the deputy PM are "unique", insisting "I don't think there is a story here".

"The government's position on this matter is very clear," he added.

"We're not opposed to people owning second homes. What we have been very clear about is that excessive concentrations of short term lets and second homes can put pressure on communities."

