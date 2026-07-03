The Government has granted pubs special permission to open late for England’s World Cup match against Mexico.

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that pubs across England and Wales will be able to stay open until 5am for the round of 16 match, which kicks off at 1am on Monday.

Here is a list of pubs which have announced they will open their doors for the clash.

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