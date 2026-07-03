All the pubs that will stay open late for England vs Mexico - Is your local on the list?
Pubs across England and Wales will be able to stay open late for the round of 16 match, which kicks off at 1am on Monday.
The Government has granted pubs special permission to open late for England’s World Cup match against Mexico.
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Sir Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that pubs across England and Wales will be able to stay open until 5am for the round of 16 match, which kicks off at 1am on Monday.
Here is a list of pubs which have announced they will open their doors for the clash.
Read more: Police backlash over plans to keep pubs open until 5am for England vs Mexico
Read more: What are the pub licensing laws for 1am England v Mexico game?
Good news. pic.twitter.com/y1mrxvynsK— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 2, 2026
Wetherspoons:
– Bishops Mill (Durham)
– Cooper Rose (Sunderland)
– Penderel’s Oak (Holborn)
– Soloman Cutler (Birmingham)
– William Rufus (Carlisle)
Greene King:
– Abington (Northampton)
– Acorn Inn (Burncross)
– Actress (East Dulwich)
– Air Balloon (Filton)
– Albert (Victoria)
– Albion (Portishead)
– Albion (Rainham)
– Alexandra (Clapham)
– Allsop Arms (London)
– Amington (Tamworth)
– Anchor Hotel (Horsham)
– Ancient Foresters (Wibsey)
– Angel (Baildon)
– Angel Inn (Rothwell)
– Angel Oak (Peckham)
– Anne Boleyn (Rochford)
– Antelope (Poole)
– Anton Arms (Andover)
– Arch & Anchor (Widnes)
– Archers (Gidea Park)
– Arrow (Arnold)
– Arrowe Park (Wirral)
– Ascott (Pinner)
– Ashby Lodge (Scunthorpe)
– Ashley Hotel (Worksop)
– Aspen Tree (Romford)
– Assembly House (Kentish Town)
– Badger Box (Kirkby-in-Ashfield)
– Baffins (Portsmouth)
– Baldwin Arms (Birmingham)
– Ball (Sheffield)
– Barleycorn (Hedge End)
– Baron of Beef (Cambridge)
– Bath House (Cambridge)
– Bath House (Exmouth)
– Bay Horse (Ashton-In-Makerfield)
– Bay Horse (Bristol)
– Bay Horse (Whickham)
– Beach (Littleborough)
– Beaconsfield (Gateshead)
– Bear & Ragged Staff (Crayford)
– Bear (Bath)
– Bear Hotel (Hungerford)
– Bear Tavern (Smethwick)
– Bears Paw (Frodsham)
– Bee Hive (Horwich)
– Beechdale (Nottingham)
– Beehive (Carlisle)
– Belfry (Beighton)
– Bell Hotel & Inn (Woburn)
– Bell Hotel (Tewkesbury)
– Bell Hotel (Thetford)
– Bell Inn (Yeovil)
– Bent Brook (Urmston)
– Billet (Sittingbourne)
– Birkey (Liverpool)
– Biscot Mill (Luton)
– Bishop (East Dulwich)
– Bishops Mill (Salisbury)
– Black Bull (Folkestone)
– Black Bull (Lindley)
– Black Horse (Exeter)
– Black Horse (Old Swan)
– Black Horse (Trowbridge)
– Black Horse (Walton)
– Black Lion (West Hampstead)
– Blue Anchor (Aintree)
– Blue Bell (Attenborough)
– Blue Posts (St James)
– Boat House (Wallingford)
– Bold Arms (Southport)
– Bold Forester (Mansfield)
– Bold Forester (Southsea)
– Boundary House (Abingdon)
– Bowman (Hucknall)
– Bradmore Arms (Wolverhampton)
– Bramford Arms (Woodsetton)
– Brentwood (Rotherham)
– Brewmaster (Leicester Square)
– Bridge (Bracknell)
– Brighton Belle (Winsford)
– Brinkburn (Darlington)
– Broad Oak (Strelley Village)
– Broadwater (Worthing)
– Broadway (Bournemouth)
– Brocklehurst Arms (Tytherington)
– Bromborough (Wirral)
– Broughton Hotel (Milton Keynes)
– Brunel (Bedminster)
– Brunswick (Bournemouth)
– Bull & Anchor (Exhall)
– Bull & Chequers (Reading)
– Bull (Horns Cross)
– Bull (Newmarket)
– Bull Hotel (Long Melford)
– Bumble Bee (Flitwick)
– Burrell Arms (Haywards Heath)
– Butchers Arms (Great Sankey)
– Byways (Crossgates)
– Carousel (Reddish)
– Carr Mill (St Helens)
– Castle & Ball Hotel (Marlborough)
– Castle (Droitwich Spa)
– Cat & Fiddle (Great Barr)
– Cat & Fiddle (Kirk Hallam)
– Cedars Inn (Barnstaple)
– Channings Hotel (Clifton)
– Chase (Thetford)
– Chase Hotel (Nuneaton)
– Chatterley Whitfield (Stoke on Trent)
– Chequers (Maresfield)
– Cherry Tree (Blackpool)
– Cherry Tree (Newcastle-under-Lyme)
– Chestnut Tree (Andover)
– Chestnut Tree (Barnsley)
– Church Inn (Flixton)
– Church View Inn (Lunts Heath)
– Churchill (Poole)
– Claude (Cardiff)
– Clocktower (Milton Keynes)
– Coach & Horses (Portsmouth)
– Cock Hotel (Stony Stratford)
– Cocked Hat (Gosport)
– Compleat Angler (Norwich)
– Coopers Mill (Yeovil)
– Corn Exchange (Brierley Hill)
– Corn Mill (Chilwell)
– Corner House (Burton-On-Trent)
– Corner House Hotel (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne)
– Cotton Wheel (Aylesbury)
– County (Gosforth)
– County Arms (Chingford)
– Courtfield (Earls Court)
– Cow (Poole)
– Crab Apple (Clevedon)
– Crabmill (Oldswinford)
– Crabtree (Fulham)
– Crane (Sheldon)
– Cranleigh (Bournemouth)
– Cricketers (Rainham)
– Cricketers (Southwick)
– Cricketers (Warfield)
– Cromwell Lodge Hotel (Banbury)
– Cross House (Formby)
– Crown & Arrows (Lincoln)
– Crown (Bradford)
– Crown (Claydon)
– Crown Wood (Bracknell)
– Crows Nest (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne)
– Cuckoo Oak (Madeley)
– Cuckoo Pint (Stubbington)
– Cumberland (Doncaster)
– Darleys (Hessle)
– Deansgate (Manchester)
– Devon (Leeds)
– Devonshire Arms (Sheffield)
– Doctors Tonic (Welwyn Garden)
– Dog & Partridge (Blackpool)
– Dog & Partridge (Morecambe)
– Dog & Pheasant (Colchester)
– Donkey Derby (Chesterfield)
– Downham Arms (Wickford)
– Dragon (Leeds)
– Drawbridge Inn (Shirley)
– Duke of Wellington (Kenton)
– Duke of York (Mayfair)
– Dunvant (Swansea)
– Durell Arms (Fulham)
– Eager Poet (Neath Hill)
– Emporium (Fleet)
– Endbutt (Liverpool)
– Farmers Arms (Blackpool)
– Farmers Arms (Northenden)
– Farmers Arms (Wirral)
– Farmhouse (Exmouth)
– Farmhouse (Portsmouth)
– Farmhouse (Yate)
– Festing (Southsea)
– Festival Inn (Trowell)
– Fieldfare (Norwich)
– Fig Tree (Uxbridge)
– Fitzrovia (Fitzrovia)
– Five Bells (Finchley)
– Fiveways (Brighton)
– Fleece Inn (Penwortham)
– Fleming Arms (Southampton)
– Florence (Brixton)
– Flying Horse (Heald Green)
– Folly (Andover)
– Foundry Bell (Wokingham)
– Fountain (South Shields)
– Fountain Inn (Cowes)
– Fountains Abbey (Paddington)
– Four Eagles (Crewe)
– Four Oaks (Sutton Coldfield)
– Four Seasons (Laindon)
– Fox & Crown (Sutton-In-Ashfield)
– Fox & Finch (Godalming)
– Fox & Hounds (Croxley Green)
– Fox & Hounds (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne)
– Fox Hunters (North Shields)
– Fox under the Hill (Shooters Hill)
– Freeman Arms (Ashford)
– Friend At Hand (Bloomsbury)
– Gardeners (Chelmsford)
– Gardeners Arms (Stockport)
– Gatehouse (Wolverhampton)
– Gemini (Dereham)
– George & Dragon (Hazel Grove)
– George & Dragon Hotel (Stockport)
– George (Belsize Park)
– George (Bexley)
– George (Southwark)
– George Abbot (Guildford)
– George Hotel (Huntingdon)
– Gerard Arms (St Helens)
– Glass Horse (St Helens)
– Gloster (Farnborough)
– Gloucester Arms (Kensington)
– Golden Ball Hotel (Poulton-Le-Fylde)
– Golden Eagle (Carterton)
– Golden Eagle (Thornton Cleveleys)
– Golden Hind (Cambridge)
– Golden Hind (Plymouth)
– Golden Lion (Soho)
– Golden Lion (York)
– Good Companion (Portsmouth)
– Good Intent (Hornchurch)
– Gosling Bridge Inn (Carlisle)
– Governors House (Cheadle Hulme)
– Grace Arms (Ellesmere Port)
– Grain & Hop Store (Cambridge)
– Grandstand (Hereford)
– Granta (Cambridge)
– Grapes Hotel (Portico)
– Green Man (Easthampstead)
– Green Posts (Portsmouth)
– Greene Man (Euston)
– Greengage (Bury St Edmunds)
– Griffin (Carlisle)
– Griffin (Leeds)
– Grosvenor (Carrington)
– Grove (Ealing)
– Grove (Surbiton)
– Grove (Welwyn Garden City)
– Guild (Preston)
– Guildford (Southend-on-Sea)
– Gunner (North Shields)
– Halcyon (Peterborough)
– Hansom Cab (Luton)
– Harbour (Rhyl)
– Hardy Pick (Sheffield)
– Hare & Billet (Blackheath)
– Hare & Hounds (Gloucester)
– Hare & Hounds (Ramsbottom)
– Hartford Mill (Huntingdon)
– Harvest Mouse (Heswall)
– Harvey (Swindon)
– Hatherley (Cheltenham)
– Hayride (Beverley)
– Hem Heath (Trentham)
– Henry IV (Fakenham)
– Heron (Havant)
– Hideout (Taunton)
– Highfield Hotel (Middlesbrough)
– Highwayman (Dunstable)
– Hill Top (Stanley)
– Hinckley Knight (Hinckley)
– Hoop & Toy (Kensington)
– Hornet (Rochdale)
– Horseshoe (Downend)
– Horsforth (Horsforth)
– Hunters Moon (Hodgehill)
– Hussey Arms (Brownhills)
– Inn on the Green (Stanford Le Hope)
– Jolly Fenman (Sidcup)
– Jolly Miller (West Derby)
– Jolly Milliner (Luton)
– Jolly Sailor (Poole)
– Jolly Scotchman (Sleaford)
– Jude the Obscure (Oxford)
– Junction (Clapham Junction)
– Junction (Upminster)
– Kensington (Milton Keynes)
– Keymaster (Willenhall)
– King George V (Ilford)
– King Rufus (Chandlers Ford)
– Kings Arms (Billingham)
– Kings Arms (Mayfair)
– Kings Arms (Westerham)
– Kings Arms (Wirral)
– Kings Head (Tooting)
– Kings Head Hotel (Wimborne)
– Kings Ransom (Sale)
– Ladybrook (Bramhall)
– Lamb Hotel (Ely)
– Lane Ends (Ashton-On-Ribble)
– Lansdown (Cheltenham)
– Leather Bottle (Merton)
– Leicester Arms (Piccadilly)
– Lighthouse (Wallasey)
– Little Mester (North Anston)
– Local Hero (Leicester)
– Lodekka (Brislington)
– Lodge (Alvaston)
– Lodge (Northwich)
– Longship (Hebburn)
– Longshoot (Nuneaton)
– Lonsdale Hotel (West Jesmond)
– Lord Derby (St Annes)
– Lord Gascoigne (Garforth)
– Lord Ted (Newark)
– Lucas Arms (London)
– Lumbertubs (Boothville)
– Lutley Oak (Halesowen)
– Magna Charta (Lowdham)
– Malt Shovel (Bridgwater)
– Malvern Tavern (Shirley)
– Man of Gwent (Newport)
– Man on the Moon (Ipswich)
– Manor Hotel (Yeovil)
– Maple Leaf (Covent Garden)
– Marquis (Low Stubbin)
– Masons Arms (Wickersley)
– Matchstick Man (Salford)
– Maynard Arms (Crouch End)
– Meadows (Liverpool)
– Merchant (Clapham Junction)
– Merlin (Derby)
– Merlin (Swindon)
– Messenger (Swindon)
– Middlesex Arms (Ruislip)
– Mill House (Broughton)
– Mill House (Emersons Green)
– Millers Hotel (Sibson)
– Mitre (Southampton)
– Monkhams (Buckhurst Hill)
– Monks Brook (Chandlers Ford)
– Monument (Hereford)
– Moorings (Boothstown)
– Morden Brook (Morden)
– Mount (Orrell)
– Mount Radford (Exeter)
– Mulberry (Goring-By-Sea)
– Myllet Arms (Greenford)
– Nabb Inn (Hucknall)
– Nags Head (Crosby)
– Nags Head (Mickleover)
– Nags Head (Welling)
– Narborough Arms (Narborough)
– National Hunt (Cheltenham)
– Netherton (Litherland)
– New Clock Inn (Fair Oak)
– New Cross House (New Cross)
– New Derby (Sunderland)
– New Explorer (London)
– New Florence (Longton)
– New Inn (Hawley)
– New Pippin (Wyken)
– Nickelodeon (Wednesfield)
– Noak Bridge (Laindon)
– Norman Conquest (Middlesbrough)
– North London Tavern (Kilburn)
– Norwood Arms (Cheltenham)
– Nosey Parker (Lincoln)
– Oak (Walderslade)
– Oak Tree (Mansfield)
– Oaklands Hotel (Chester)
– Offas Dyke Hotel (Broughton)
– Old Bell (Hemel Hempstead)
– Old Cross (Chichester)
– Old Dog & Partridge (Nottingham)
– Old Engine House (Torquay)
– Old Farmhouse (Gunness)
– Old Farmhouse (Totton)
– Old Grey Mare (Hull)
– Old House At Home (Harborne)
– Old Leyland Gates (Leyland)
– Old Manse Hotel (Bourton-on-the-Water)
– Old Punch Bowl (Crawley)
– Old Red Lion (Shephall)
– Old Swan (Kensington)
– Old Walnut Tree (Southend-on-Sea)
– Old White Hart (Hook)
– Orange Tree (Braintree)
– Pack Horse (Burnopfield)
– Packhorse & Talbot (Chiswick)
– Paddock (Breadsall)
– Palmeira (Hove)
– Parc-Y-Prior Inn (Malpas)
– Park Hotel (Southport)
– Parsonage (Leigh)
– Paul Pry (Rayleigh)
– Pavilion (Shepherds Bush)
– Paxtons Head (Belgravia)
– Peacock (Clifton)
– Pembroke (Earls Court)
– Peregrine (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne)
– Pickerel Inn (Cambridge)
– Pippin (Maidstone)
– Plainsman (Mapperley)
– Plough (Bloomsbury)
– Plough (Houghton Green)
– Poachers (Bamber Bridge)
– Poachers Pocket (Chatham)
– Polite Vicar (Basford)
– Pond House (Maidenhead)
– Porter Brook (Sheffield)
– Portsbridge (Cosham)
– Prince of Wales (Covent Garden)
– Prince of Wales (Fleet)
– Prince of Wales (Jarrow)
– Prince of Wales (Wimbledon)
– Prince Regent (Cambridge)
– Priory (Scunthorpe)
– Quakerwood (Acomb)
– Quantock (Bridgwater)
– Quays (Basildon)
– Quays (Little Billing)
– Queensway (Scunthorpe)
– Railway (Burnham-On-Sea)
– Railway (Meols)
– Railway (West Hampstead)
– Railway Bell (South Woodford)
– Raynes Park Tavern (Raynes Park)
– Red Arrow (Lutterworth)
– Red Lion (Poole)
– Red Lion (Portchester)
– Red Lion Inn (Sheffield)
– Red Robin (Wigan)
– Regent (Chapel Allerton)
– Ridgeway Arms (Mosborough)
– Ring O Bells (Loughborough)
– Ring O’Bells (Rotherham)
– Roaring Raindrop (Abingdon)
– Robin Hood (Ashton-In-Makerfield)
– Robin Hood (Cherry Hinton)
– Robin Hood (Clifton)
– Robin Hood (Tottington)
– Rock (Cambridge)
– Rodmill (Eastbourne)
– Roebuck (Forest Row)
– Romans Rest (Worksop)
– Rose & Crown (Bury)
– Rose & Crown (Coventry)
– Rose & Crown (Lenton)
– Rose & Crown (Stratford-Upon-Avon)
– Rosedene (Sunderland)
– Rothley Court Hotel (Rothley)
– Roundel (Thornaby)
– Roundhay (Leeds)
– Rovers Tye (Colchester)
– Rowden Arms (Chippenham)
– Rowing Machine (Witney)
– Royal (Scunthorpe)
– Royal George (Euston)
– Royal George (Ipswich)
– Royal George Hotel (Birdlip)
– Royal Horse (Warwick)
– Royal Hotel (Ross-on-Wye)
– Royal Oak (Bishops Cleeve)
– Royal Oak (Bromborough)
– Royal Oak (Marlborough)
– Royal Oak (Nailsea)
– Royal Oak (Yateley)
– Royal Sovereign (Salford)
– Rudds Arms (Marton-In-Cleveland)
– Rugby Tavern (Cubbington)
– Running Horse (Bracknell)
– Rushbrooke Arms (Sicklesmere)
– Rushmere (Wimbledon)
– Rutland Arms (Hammersmith)
– Ryde Castle Hotel (Ryde)
– Rye House (Hoddesdon)
– Sailmakers (Hull)
– Salt Quay (Rotherhithe)
– Sandpiper (Christchurch)
– Saracens Head (Bath)
– Saracens Head Hotel (Towcester)
– Scholars Arms (Southampton)
– Seagull (Fareham)
– Sefton Arms (West Derby)
– Shakespeare (Victoria)
– Shakespeares Head (Soho)
– Shakey (Sheffield)
– Sherwin Arms (Bramcote)
– Sherwood (Sheffield)
– Sherwood Manor (Nottingham)
– Ship (Bedford)
– Ship Anson (Portsmouth)
– Shoe Makers (Norwich)
– Shovels (Marton Moss)
– Shuttle & Loom (Darlington)
– Signal Box (Coventry)
– Silver Birch (Bracknell)
– Silver Fern (Warsash)
– Singing Chocker (Glasshoughton)
– Sir Jack (Bramley)
– Sir John Warren (Ilkeston)
– Sixfields (Northampton)
– Skyrack (Leeds)
– Sneyd Arms (Sneyd Green)
– Snipe (Sutton-in-Ashfield)
– Snooty Fox (Three Bridges)
– Southern Cross (Middlesbrough)
– Spinney Hill (Northampton)
– Spotted Cow (Coate)
– Spread Eagle (Bury St Edmunds)
– Spread Eagle (Mayfair)
– St Margarets Tavern (Twickenham)
– Stag & Monkey (Hartlepool)
– Stanley Ferry (Stanley)
– Star & Garter (Portsmouth)
– Star (Gillingham)
– Star (Haywards Heath)
– Starting Gate (Nottingham)
– Station (Stoneleigh)
– Station (Uckfield)
– Station Hotel (Crossgates)
– Stoke (Guildford)
– Stonemasons Arms (Timperley)
– Strawberry Field (Evesham)
– Strawberry Gardens (Heysham)
– Summit Inn (Royton)
– Sun Hotel (Hitchin)
– Sun Inn (Eastwood)
– Surrey (St Johns)
– Sussex Barn (Horsham)
– Swan (Alton)
– Swan Hotel (Thaxted)
– Swan Inn (Stanway)
– Sword Dancer (Sheffield)
– Tabard (Chiswick)
– Talbot (Worcester)
– Talbot Inn (Mansfield)
– Tamar (Crownhill)
– Tawny Owl (Milton Keynes)
– Templar Hotel (Leeds)
– Test Match Hotel (West Bridgford)
– Thatch & Thistle (Nelson)
– Thieves’ Kitchen (Worthing)
– Three Blackbirds (Boxmoor)
– Three Elms (Whitchurch)
– Three Tuns (Canterbury)
– Three Tuns (Marylebone)
– Tiger Moth (Chatham)
– Torch (Wembley)
– Travellers Joy (Rayleigh)
– Travellers Rest (Hartlepool)
– Travellers Rest (Leeds)
– Travellers Tavern (Belgravia)
– Trawl (Grimsby)
– Tudor Arms (Watford)
– Tulse Hill Hotel (Tulse Hill)
– Turks Head (Tynemouth)
– Tut N Shive (Doncaster)
– Venture (Highfield)
– Victoria Hotel (Lytham St Annes)
– Victoria Inn (Peckham)
– Vikings (Goole)
– Vine (Kentish Town)
– Vine Inn (Ower)
– Wackum Inn (Bristol)
– Waggon Team (Gateshead)
– Walls End (Wallsend)
– Walnut Tree (Wakefield)
– Wandle (Earlsfield)
– War Horse (Chorley)
– Warren Lodge (Scunthorpe)
– Warwick Castle (Maida Vale)
– Waterside (Shoreham-By-Sea)
– Waterside Inn (Goodrington)
– Weathervane (Stoke on Trent)
– Wee Waif (Charvil)
– Welby (Melton Mowbray)
– Welcome (Eastleigh)
– Wellington (Bury)
– Wellow (Cleethorpes)
– West End Brewery (West End)
– West Gate (Bath)
– Westbourne (Bournemouth)
– Wheatlands Farm (Marske-By-The-Sea)
– Wheatpieces (Tewkesbury)
– Wheatsheaf (Great Wyrley)
– Wheatsheaf (Margate)
– Wheelhouse (Wollaton)
– Whistling Goose (Sutton Fields)
– Whitchurch (Whitchurch)
– White Barn (Cuddington)
– White Hart (Buckingham)
– White Hart (Coggeshall)
– White Hart (Frimley)
– White Hart (Gosport)
– White Hart Hotel (Braintree)
– White Horse (Bicester)
– White Horse (Headington)
– White Horse (Sutton Coldfield)
– White Horse (Swinton)
– White Horses (Rottingdean)
– White Swan (Sandhurst)
– Whitehills (Northampton)
– Whittington (Pinner)
– Wig & Pen (Oxford)
– William Camden (Bexleyheath)
– William Garland (Caterham)
– Willow (Harlow)
– Willow Bank (Liverpool)
– Windmill (Freshbrook)
– Winning Post (Whitton)
– Wolds (West Bridgford)
– Wooden Bridge (Guildford)
– Woodies (Leeds)
– Woodlands Edge (Swindon)
– Woodside (Crewe)
– Woolpack (Norwich)
– World Famous Arkles (Liverpool)
– Yacht (Bexleyheath)
– Yacht (Greenwich)
– Yarrow Bridge (Chorley)
– Ye Olde Black Horse (Lamorbey)
– Ye Olde Cock (Didsbury)
– Ye Olde London (City-of-London)
– Yorkshire Grey (Biggleswade)
– Zach Willsher (Benfleet)
Fullers:
– The Berkeley Arms (Bosham)
– The Blacksmiths (Rotherhithe)
– The Boater (Bath)
– The Cabbage Patch (Twickenham)
– The Chineham Arms (Chineham)
– The Crown & Sceptre (Shepherds Bush)
– The Distillers (Hammersmith)
– The Elephant Inn (Finchley)
– The Euston Flyer (Euston)
– The Forester (Ealing)
– The Fox & Goose (Ealing)
– The Fox & Pelican (Hindhead)
– The George IV (Chiswick)
– The Griffin (Brentford)
– The King’s Head (Guildford)
– The Kings Head (Wickham)
– The Lord Northbrook (Lee)
– The Masons Arms (Battersea)
– The Moby Dick (Surrey Quays)
– The Old Fish Market (Bristol)
– One Over The Ait (Kew)
– The Prince Albert (Twickenham)
– The Prince Blucher (Twickenham)
– The Red Lion (Barnes)
– The Ship (Langstone)
– The Ship & Bell (Horndean)
– The Tudor Tavern (Preston)
– The Turks Head (Twickenham)
– The Wellington (Waterloo)
– The Windjammer (Royal Wharf)