Harry Kane scored twice on Tuesday to take Lionel Messi's record for the most goals scored in the Champions League for a player in their 30s.

The 33-year-old England captain netted a brace as Bayern Munich were held to a 3-3 draw away at Norwegian champions Viking, meaning he has scored 36 goals in the competition since turning 30 in 2023.

Kane has now scored 57 goals in the Champions League, with his goals on Tuesday night putting him into the top 10 of all time in Europe's premier cup, one ahead of Ruud Van Nistelrooy and level with Thomas Müller.

The next highest English scorer is Wayne Rooney, who scored 30 times for Manchester United from 2004 to 2015.

Messi, who has scored 129 Champions League goals, scored 35 goals in the competition in his 30s.

Bayern came back from 2-0 down against Viking to lead 2-3 in Stavanger, but a Michael Olise red card in the 73rd minute allowed the Norwegian hosts back in, and they equalised in the 90th minute.

The German champions' manager Vincent Kompany said afterwards: "We were dominant, but at the moment it feels like every chance for the opposition leads to a goal.

"It was our own fault. This red card was super dumb... You can see in (Michael's) eyes that he's sorry about it and that he regrets letting the team down."

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