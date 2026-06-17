Lionel Messi pulled level with Miroslav Klose as the all-time World Cup top scorer with his hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria on Tuesday night.

The Argentine now has 16 goals from the six World Cups he has played in, with the 3-0 victory against Algeria allowing him to move past Brazilian Ronaldo on the all-time goalscorer list.

Both Messi and Klose, who played for Germany in the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, are now tied at the top, but Kylian Mbappe is not far behind and scored twice more in France's 3-1 victory over Senegal on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Neymar, who are all at US, Mexico and Canada 2026, each have eight goals.

The 38-year-old Messi will have chances to move into the outright lead in Argentina’s remaining Group J games against Austria and Jordan next week.

But Mbappe is now up to 14 goals and will likely play for France against Iraq on Monday, meaning he could potentially leapfrog both Messi and Klose if he scores a hat-trick himself.

Messi said afterwards: "Everything I’m experiencing now is a bonus. I’ve been fortunate enough to achieve all my dreams — or even more than I ever dreamed of achieving — both professionally and personally.”

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