Maria Caulfield has become the second former top Tory minister to defect to Reform this week, in a further blow to Kemi Badenoch.

The former health minister, who lost her Lewes seat to Lib Dem James MacCleary last year, has joined ex Conservative heavyweight Danny Kruger in moving further right on the spectrum.

In announcing on Tuesday, Ms Caulfield, 52, said: "If you are conservative right-minded, then the future is Reform. The country is going to change a lot.”

She added: "The same people who thought that Brexit would not happen think that Reform will not happen. They are in for a shock."

Ms Caulfield, who served as a minister under Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and also Rishi Sunak, has become the latest to align herself to Nigel Farage - who is also a former Tory.

She is not currently serving any position, but looks set to compete for Reform in potential future elections or by-elections.

Mr Farage only last year became an MP for the first time but was a member of the Conservative Party from 1978 to 1992, when he left to join the Anti-Federalist League, and then UKIP, before leaving to found The Brexit Party, which he later renamed Reform.

Other serving Reform MPs Sarah Pochin and Richard Tice, as well as former MP Ruper Lowe, all also used to be Conservative members but did not represent the party in Parliament.

Here are all of the former Conservative MPs who have joined Reform.

Every former Tory MP who joined Reform

Lee Anderson