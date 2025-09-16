All nine ex Tory MPs to have joined Reform
The full list of ex-Conservative Members of Parliament who now back Nigel Farage
Maria Caulfield has become the second former top Tory minister to defect to Reform this week, in a further blow to Kemi Badenoch.
The former health minister, who lost her Lewes seat to Lib Dem James MacCleary last year, has joined ex Conservative heavyweight Danny Kruger in moving further right on the spectrum.
In announcing on Tuesday, Ms Caulfield, 52, said: "If you are conservative right-minded, then the future is Reform. The country is going to change a lot.”
She added: "The same people who thought that Brexit would not happen think that Reform will not happen. They are in for a shock."
Ms Caulfield, who served as a minister under Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and also Rishi Sunak, has become the latest to align herself to Nigel Farage - who is also a former Tory.
She is not currently serving any position, but looks set to compete for Reform in potential future elections or by-elections.
Mr Farage only last year became an MP for the first time but was a member of the Conservative Party from 1978 to 1992, when he left to join the Anti-Federalist League, and then UKIP, before leaving to found The Brexit Party, which he later renamed Reform.
Other serving Reform MPs Sarah Pochin and Richard Tice, as well as former MP Ruper Lowe, all also used to be Conservative members but did not represent the party in Parliament.
Here are all of the former Conservative MPs who have joined Reform.
Every former Tory MP who joined Reform
Lee Anderson
The Ashfield MP was the first Reform member in the Commons when he defected to the further-right party after leaving the Conservatives in January 2024.
Danny Kruger
As of this week, the former Tory minister and shadow cabinet member is a Reformer - saying his old party is “over”.
Maria Caulfield
The former Lewes MP joined just one day after Mr Kruger, but does not currently hold office.
Adam Holloway
Tory MP for Gravesham for nearly 20 years, the one-time Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury joined Reform earlier this year.
Sir Jake Berry
Sir Jake is a former minister without portfolio and Chairman of the Conservative Party but threw his weight behind Reform in 2025.
Dame Andrea Jenkyns
Dame Andrea has been Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire since May. She joined Reform last September, having in July lost her Morley parliamentary seat as a Tory.
Marco Longhi
Another Tory to jump ship this year, Mr Longhi had been Dudley MP from 2019 to last year when he lost the seat to Labour’s Sonia Kumar.
Ross Thomson
Aberdeen South MP from 2017 to 2019, Mr Thomson joined Reform earlier this year to end his association with Scottish Conservatives.
David Jones
Once a prominent Welsh Conservative, Mr Jones changed his party this year to back Reform.