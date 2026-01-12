All the Tories who have defected to Reform as Nadhim Zahawi joins Farage
Nadhim Zahawi has announced he has joined Reform UK and is set to stand for the right-wing party, having left the Conservatives.
The former chancellor, who served under Boris Johnson in 2022, lost his seat in last year's election said at a press conference on Monday that he had joined up with Nigel Farage.
It comes after ex Tory chairman Jonathan Gullis announced he had joined as part of a three-person exodus that also included fellow former MPs Lia Nici and Chris Green.
However, they are far from the first to have linked up with Nigel Farage, with Danny Kruger and Nadine Dorries both being former Tory ministers to have traded the dark blue for turquoise.
Mr Farage only last year became an MP for the first time but was a member of the Conservative Party from 1978 to 1992, when he left to join the Anti-Federalist League, and then UKIP, before leaving to found The Brexit Party, which he later renamed Reform.
Other serving Reform MPs Sarah Pochin and Richard Tice all also used to be Conservative members but did not represent the party in Parliament.
Another former Tory Rupert Lowe was elected as a Reform MP but left earlier this year. He has since been filmed making antisemetic comments and alerted authorities after mistaking rowers for illegal immigrants.
Here is a full list of prominent former Conservative Party members to have joined Reform.
Every prominent Tory to have joined Reform since the election
Sarah Pochin
Formerly a Conservative councillor, Ms Pochin won Runcorn and Helsby in a by-election in May by a majority of just six.
"We have made history here tonight,” she said in becoming the party’s fifth MP.
She recently apologised after claiming adverts “full of black people” drive her “mad”.
Nadine Dorries
In September, the former culture secretary, who is a close ally of Boris Johnson, announced she had left the Conservatives to join Reform.
"The time for action is now and I believe that the only politician who has the answers, the knowledge and the will to deliver is Nigel Farage,” said Ms Dorries.
Despite this, she leapt to the defence of her old boss when Mr Johnson came under fire for his governance during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying he was “at his best”.
Jonathan Gullis
One time Conservative chairman, Mr Gullis left the party after 18 years - having been Stoke-on-Trent North MP until 2024.
“Over time, I have watched a party I once believed in lose touch with the people it was meant to serve,” he wrote of his decision on Facebook.
He added: "Nigel Farage has shown, consistently over many decades, the courage of his convictions, and it is that strength of leadership which will drive forward the bold and radical reforms our country so urgently needs.”
Lia Nici
Former Grimsby MP Ms Nici joined Reform, having lost the seat as a Conservative in the 2024 election.
During her five years as a Member of Parliament, she had served as assistant government whip, as well as under-secretary for levelling up.
Chris Green
Bolton West MP from 2015 to 2024, Northern Ireland-born Mr Green is still active in the community and appears to be eyeing up a return to politics.
He said on Facebook: “So many local people have told me that they wished I had stood for Reform at the last General Election and many more say that they will be backing Reform at the next. This is why I am now backing #ReformUK .”
Lee Anderson
The Ashfield MP was the first Reform member in the Commons when he defected to the further-right party after leaving the Conservatives in January 2024.
Danny Kruger
As of this week, the former Tory minister and shadow cabinet member is a Reformer - saying his old party is “over”.
Maria Caulfield
The former Lewes MP joined just one day after Mr Kruger, but does not currently hold office.
Adam Holloway
Tory MP for Gravesham for nearly 20 years, the one-time Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury joined Reform earlier this year.
Sir Jake Berry
Sir Jake is a former minister without portfolio and Chairman of the Conservative Party but threw his weight behind Reform in 2025.
Dame Andrea Jenkyns
Dame Andrea has been Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire since May. She joined Reform last September, having in July lost her Morley parliamentary seat as a Tory.
Marco Longhi
Another Tory to jump ship this year, Mr Longhi had been Dudley MP from 2019 to last year when he lost the seat to Labour’s Sonia Kumar.
Ross Thomson
Aberdeen South MP from 2017 to 2019, Mr Thomson joined Reform earlier this year to end his association with Scottish Conservatives.
David Jones
Once a prominent Welsh Conservative, Mr Jones changed his party this year to back Reform.
Nadhim Zahawi
Former Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi became a big name to join Reform in January 2026.
Having served under Boris Johnson, he lost his seat in July 2024.
He said: "Britain needs Nigel Farage as prime minister. I know this may come as a surprise to my old party and to many Westminster watches."