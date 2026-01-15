Top Tory Robert Jenrick leaves party over 'plot to defect to Reform'

By William Mata

Robert Jenrick has been sacked from the Conservative Party by Kemi Badenoch after reports emerged he was looking to defect to Reform.

Nigel Farage has been able to persuade a number of ex Tories to come on board. Picture: Alamy

However, they are far from the first to have linked up with Mr Farage, with Danny Kruger and Nadine Dorries both being former Tory ministers to have traded the dark blue for turquoise. Mr Farage only in 2024 became an MP for the first time but was a member of the Conservative Party from 1978 to 1992, when he left to join the Anti-Federalist League, and then UKIP, before leaving to found The Brexit Party, which he later renamed Reform. Other serving Reform MPs Sarah Pochin and Richard Tice all also used to be Conservative members but did not represent the party in Parliament. Another former Tory Rupert Lowe was elected as a Reform MP but left earlier this year. He has since been filmed making antisemetic comments and alerted authorities after mistaking rowers for illegal immigrants. Here is a full list of prominent former Conservative Party members to have joined Reform. Every prominent Tory to have joined Reform since the election

Sarah Pochin was a recruit for Reform. Picture: Alamy

Nadine Dorries has defended Boris Johnson since moving to Reform. Picture: Alamy

In September, the former culture secretary, who is a close ally of Boris Johnson, announced she had left the Conservatives to join Reform. "The time for action is now and I believe that the only politician who has the answers, the knowledge and the will to deliver is Nigel Farage,” said Ms Dorries. Despite this, she leapt to the defence of her old boss when Mr Johnson came under fire for his governance during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying he was “at his best”. Jonathan Gullis

Jonathan Gullis confronts anti-Brexit demonstrator Steven Bray. Picture: Alamy

One time Conservative chairman, Mr Gullis left the party after 18 years - having been Stoke-on-Trent North MP until 2024. “Over time, I have watched a party I once believed in lose touch with the people it was meant to serve,” he wrote of his decision on Facebook. He added: "Nigel Farage has shown, consistently over many decades, the courage of his convictions, and it is that strength of leadership which will drive forward the bold and radical reforms our country so urgently needs.” Lia Nici

Lia Nici may yet stand again in her hometown of Grimsby, but for Reform. Picture: Alamy

Former Grimsby MP Ms Nici joined Reform, having lost the seat as a Conservative in the 2024 election. During her five years as a Member of Parliament, she had served as assistant government whip, as well as under-secretary for levelling up. Chris Green

Bolton West MP from 2015 to 2024, Northern Ireland-born Mr Green is still active in the community and appears to be eyeing up a return to politics. He said on Facebook: “So many local people have told me that they wished I had stood for Reform at the last General Election and many more say that they will be backing Reform at the next. This is why I am now backing #ReformUK .” Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson with Reform leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

The Ashfield MP was the first Reform member in the Commons when he defected to the further-right party after leaving the Conservatives in January 2024. Danny Kruger

Farage with Danny Kruger at his announcement. Picture: Alamy

As of this week, the former Tory minister and shadow cabinet member is a Reformer - saying his old party is “over”. Maria Caulfield

Former health minister Maria Caulfield is now a Reform member. Picture: Alamy

The former Lewes MP joined just one day after Mr Kruger, but does not currently hold office. Adam Holloway

Adam Holloway was a long-time Tory MP. Picture: Alamy

Tory MP for Gravesham for nearly 20 years, the one-time Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury joined Reform earlier this year. Sir Jake Berry

Sir Jake is a former minister in state. Picture: Alamy

Sir Jake is a former minister without portfolio and Chairman of the Conservative Party but threw his weight behind Reform in 2025. Dame Andrea Jenkyns

Welcome to the party: Dame Andrea Jenkyns with Farage and Richard Tice. Picture: Alamy

Dame Andrea has been Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire since May. She joined Reform last September, having in July lost her Morley parliamentary seat as a Tory. Marco Longhi

Marco Longhi is now a Reformer. Picture: Alamy

Another Tory to jump ship this year, Mr Longhi had been Dudley MP from 2019 to last year when he lost the seat to Labour’s Sonia Kumar. Ross Thomson

Ross Thomson had been a top Tory in Scotland for years. Picture: Alamy

Aberdeen South MP from 2017 to 2019, Mr Thomson joined Reform earlier this year to end his association with Scottish Conservatives. David Jones

David Jones is a former UK Secretary of State for Wales . Picture: Alamy

Once a prominent Welsh Conservative, Mr Jones changed his party this year to back Reform.

Reform Party leader Nigel Farage with Nadhim Zahawi. Picture: Alamy