The teenage Afghan national has been charged with endangering others during a sea crossing.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Aman Naseri appearing at Margate Magistrates´ Court. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

A teenager has denied endangering 46 people during a small boat Channel crossing to the UK, telling a court: “I was forced to do so.”

Aman Naseri, 18, an Afghan national, was charged with endangering others during a sea crossing to the UK without a valid entry clearance – the first alleged offence of its kind since it became law on January 5. At Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Naseri appeared wearing a black coat and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and plead not guilty. Naseri is accused of piloting a small boat with 46 people on board on January 5 this year, the first Channel crossing of 2026. Speaking through a Dari interpreter, he said: “I plead not guilty, I was forced to do so.” Read more: Afghan migrant housed in hotel pleads guilty to sexual offences against three women Read more: Second highest number of Channel crossings by migrants recorded in 2025

He appeared at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

“We submit Mr Naseri has piloted a boat across the Channel. There were 46 other people on that boat and that by piloting the boat he put them in danger,” said Julie Farbrace, prosecuting. District Judge Archie Mackay later added: “The harm that was risked was potential fatalities.” Naseri was remanded in custody and will appear at Canterbury Crown Court on February 9. The new offence of endangering others during a sea crossing is part of a range of measures introduced to curb Channel crossings which came into force under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act which became law in December. According to the Home Office, the offence is designed to stop more people being crammed into unsafe boats and would apply to those involved in physical aggression and intimidation, as well as anyone who resists rescue.

People thought to be migrants onboard a small boat in Gravelines, France. Picture: Alamy