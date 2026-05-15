Alleged Golders Green knife attacker appears at Old Bailey as trial set for 2027
A three-week trial has been set for the Old Bailey from March 1 next year
The suspect accused of stabbing two Jewish men in Golders Green will face trial next year.
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Essa Suleiman, 45, allegedly targeted Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, during a knife rampage in north London last month.
He also allegedly attacked his friend of 20 years Ishmail Hussein at his home in Southwark, south London, before travelling north.
The Somalia-born defendant is accused of three counts of attempted murder and possessing a black-handled knife in a public place.
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He appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday for a preliminary hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
Appearing by videolink from Belmarsh high-security prison, the defendant wore a grey tracksuit with black trainers and slouched with his arms crossed as he confirmed his identity.
Setting out the allegations against him, prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said: "The case arises out of events that occurred on April 29 2026 when Mr Suleiman firstly attended an address in south London where he attacked a friend of his, Mr Hussein, with a knife at his home address.
"Having left that location he then made his way by public transport to the area of Golders Green where he was seen mid-morning on Highfield Avenue in Golders Green.
"He then set about attacking two people both of whom were obviously members of the orthodox Jewish community by the way they were dressed at the time.
"The first, Shloime Rand, 34, had been studying at a synagogue in Highfield Avenue. He was attacked by the defendant who came towards him, stabbed him once to the chest, causing a punctured lung.
"The defendant then attacked Norman Shine, 76, also wearing Jewish clothing. Mr Shine sustained a number of stab wounds which caused him to be taken to hospital where he remained for several days."
Ms Heer said Mr Shine had suffered a number of stab wounds, including to the neck.
She added: "The incident came to an end when another member of the public intervened to try to disarm the defendant and take the knife from him. Subsequently, the emergency services were called and arrived."
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a plea hearing for September 25 and a provisional three-week trial at the Old Bailey from March 1 2027.
Suleiman was remanded into custody before his next hearing.