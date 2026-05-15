A three-week trial has been set for the Old Bailey from March 1 next year

The incident took place close to Golders Green station. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The suspect accused of stabbing two Jewish men in Golders Green will face trial next year.

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Essa Suleiman, 45, allegedly targeted Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, during a knife rampage in north London last month. He also allegedly attacked his friend of 20 years Ishmail Hussein at his home in Southwark, south London, before travelling north. The Somalia-born defendant is accused of three counts of attempted murder and possessing a black-handled knife in a public place. Read more: Streeting backs Burnham claiming he has 'best chance of winning' Makerfield by-election Read more: Businesses are suffering and 'putting off investment' as a result of 'political instability', Lord tells LBC

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Essa Suleiman, 45, the alleged attacker. Picture: Alamy

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday for a preliminary hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb. Appearing by videolink from Belmarsh high-security prison, the defendant wore a grey tracksuit with black trainers and slouched with his arms crossed as he confirmed his identity. Setting out the allegations against him, prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said: "The case arises out of events that occurred on April 29 2026 when Mr Suleiman firstly attended an address in south London where he attacked a friend of his, Mr Hussein, with a knife at his home address. "Having left that location he then made his way by public transport to the area of Golders Green where he was seen mid-morning on Highfield Avenue in Golders Green. "He then set about attacking two people both of whom were obviously members of the orthodox Jewish community by the way they were dressed at the time.

The Met Police stand on guard during the Standing Strong: Extinguish Antisemitism rally after the suspected attacks. Picture: Alamy