Nematollah Shahsavani, 41, and Alireza Farasati, 22, are charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service

Statue of Justice, Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A car salesman and barber are facing trial next year for allegedly spying on members of the Israeli and Jewish communities on behalf of Iran.

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Nematollah Shahsavani, 41, and Alireza Farasati, 22, are charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service under the National Security Act 2023. On Friday, the pair appeared at the Old Bailey and spoke only to confirm their identities in the dock. Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a plea hearing on October 9 and a three-week trial at the Old Bailey from April 26 2027. Prosecutor Lynden Harris told the court how Farasati had his electronic devices seized during a police stop on August 14 last year. Read more: Iran's Supreme Leader 'needs prosthetic leg and 'plastic surgery' as update on condition revealed following airstrike Read more: Trump 'to review UK's claim to the Falklands' in bombshell punishment for failure to back Iran War