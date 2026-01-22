A suspected paedophile accused of running dark web forums for sharing images and videos of child sexual abuse from his London flat has appeared in court.

And he faces an allegation that he paid cryptocurrency for a third forum, SoulCloud 2, to be hosted on the dark web.

Slate, who lives on the edge of Alexandra Park in north London, is accused of being a “re-up doctor” on another site called Neverland where child sexual abuse material was allegedly shared.

It is said Slate was a “global moderator” under the username Loudechoes for a dark web site called Olympus, which is alleged to have been specifically set up to share images and videos of child abuse.

Matthew Slate, 36, is accused of facilitating the sexual abuse of children as part of an global organised crime group, in alleged activities spanning more than 18 months.

Charges at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court set out that Slate is accused of facilitating the sharing of more than 2,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse, between July 2023 and February 2025.

He is further alleged to have amassed around 57,000 illegal images of children, including more than 10,000 in the most serious category of abuse.

Slate appeared in the dock on Thursday to face 15 criminal charges for the first time.

District Judge Denis Brennan sent the case to Wood Green Crown Court, with a plea hearing due to take place on February 19.

Slate has been set free on bail, with nine conditions including complying with police or National Crime Agency requests to view his electronic devices, not using encryption software or programmes designed to wipe his devices, and staying off messaging apps such as Snapchat, WhatsApp and Signal.

Slate is also banned under the terms of his bail from deleting his internet browsing history, using software to access the dark web, he must live and sleep at his north London home or an alternative address in Epping, and he is banned from unsupervised contact with children.

Slate did not enter any pleas during Thursday’s court appearance.

It is alleged he was the moderator on Olympus between April 29 2024 and February 8 2025, when it is said he was responsible for “ensuring users adhered to site rules”.

He is accused of paying in cryptocurrency Monero in August 2024 for “hosting a dark web site called SoulCloud 2”, and acting as a “re-up doctor” on Neverland between July 20 2023 and June 15 2024.

He is charged with three counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child under 13 years of age, two charges of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, six counts of distributing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child, three charges of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, and possessing a prohibited image of a child.