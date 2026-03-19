Prosecutors allege Alshafe and Ahmadi repeatedly raped the woman on the beach of the East Sussex city in the early hours of October 4 2025

By Rebecca Henrys

A woman who was allegedly raped on Brighton beach by two asylum seekers while another filmed the attack told her friend she was “too scared to go outside” afterwards, a court has heard.

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The woman, who cannot be identified, had been on a girls’ night out but became separated from her friends. Egyptian nationals Karin Al-Danasurt, 20, and Ibrahim Alshafe, 25, and Iranian national Abdulla Ahmadi, 26, allegedly targeted the woman – who prosecutors said was “staggering in the street” alone – in a “cynical, predatory and callous” attack. Prosecutors allege Alshafe and Ahmadi repeatedly raped the woman on the beach of the East Sussex city in the early hours of October 4 2025, while Al-Danasurt filmed the incident, a trial at Hove Crown Court has heard. In a statement read to jurors by prosecutor Hanna Llewellyn-Waters, one of the complainant’s friends who picked her up after the alleged attack said the woman had “mud and dirt going down her legs and on her knees”. She said her friend had a cut on her knee which “looked sore”. Read more: Hegseth blasts 'ungrateful European Allies' and says the world should be saying ‘thanks’ to Trump Read more: Number of meningitis cases rises to 27 and reaches London as public health alert issued

Hove Crown Court. Picture: Alamy