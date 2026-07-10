Allegra review: Maureen Lipman steals the show in new comedy
Have you ever met somebody who just can’t stop singing?
Listen to this article
We all know that there’s nothing like a Dame. But there’s certainly nobody like Dame Maureen Lipman.
The 80-year-old superstar commands the stage in the new comedy Allegra, which is in the West End for the next month.
Lipman plays an eccentric older woman who just can’t stop singing everything from showtunes to timeless classics. Her tunes upset most of the local neighbourhood, with shop owners and the local library lodging complaints about her noise.
It drives her brother up the wall and even the police get involved. Luckily, her support worker Anna is on her side: encouraging her to belt out the bangers even after receiving warnings from court.
Her character is very funny and unpredictable. Unfortunately I can’t say the same for the script: it felt like an average play carried along by one of the nation’s best actors. It wouldn’t work with anybody else in the role.
It’s not a long show, coming in at around 2 hours and 15 minutes, but it could be cut even shorter. It would be more enjoyable as a pacy 90 minute single-act show.
But it’s still a fun night out and a great opportunity to see one of the nation’s most treasured national treasures on stage.
Allegra is at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 8th August.