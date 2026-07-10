Have you ever met somebody who just can’t stop singing?

We all know that there’s nothing like a Dame. But there’s certainly nobody like Dame Maureen Lipman.

The 80-year-old superstar commands the stage in the new comedy Allegra, which is in the West End for the next month.

Lipman plays an eccentric older woman who just can’t stop singing everything from showtunes to timeless classics. Her tunes upset most of the local neighbourhood, with shop owners and the local library lodging complaints about her noise.

It drives her brother up the wall and even the police get involved. Luckily, her support worker Anna is on her side: encouraging her to belt out the bangers even after receiving warnings from court.