The seven-time Olympic gold sprinter is eyeing up the home Games to mark her comeback

Allyson Felix after winning bronze at Tokyo in the women's 400m relay. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The world's most decorated track and field athlete Allyson Felix is set to come out of retirement for the 2028 Olympics.

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The 40-year-old called time on her glittering career four years ago but has revealed the pull of a home crowd in LA in two years' time has made her re-think the decision. The seven-time gold medallist would be making her sixth appearance at a Games if she qualifies for 2028. She told TIME magazine: "You know at this age, I should probably be staying home and taking care of my kids, doing all that. Read more: Alonso, Iraola and Silva all 'under consideration' for Chelsea job after Rosenior sacking Read more: Cameron Norrie falls to Jannik Sinner in Madrid as world number one extends winning run

Sebastian Coe gives a bronze medal to Felix after the 4x400-meter mixed relay final at the World Athletics Championships. Picture: Alamy

"And why not? ‌Let’s flip it on its head. Let’s go after the thing. Let's be vulnerable." At Tokyo 2020, which was held a year late due to Covid, Felix scooped gold in the 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m. She also won two golds in the relays at Rio 2016, and three at London 2012 in the 200m, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay. Felix said her comeback has been inspired by one of her regrets of not being able to compete in front of a home crowd at an Olympics.

The US team of Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Sydney Mclaughlin, from left, celebrate winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at Tokyo 2020. Picture: Alamy