Almost 200 Santander hire bikes in London hit by 'connectivity issue'
The fault, which started on Tuesday morning, has led to some journeys not ending correctly
Almost 200 Santander hire bikes in London have been affected by a 'connectivity issue'.
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The fault, which started on Tuesday morning, has led to journeys not ending correctly on TfL's website, leading to some cyclists being overcharged.
TfL said it is "working at pace" to address the error and has said it will refund any incorrect charges.
The fault is currently affecting 190 of the 800 Santander docking stations across London, down from 251 earlier today. The out-of-service docking stations are listed on TfL's website.
A TfL spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry for the disruption caused to some Santander Cycles customers following a technical issue.
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"This may have resulted in some journeys not ending correctly and additional charges being applied.
"We are working at pace to fix the problem and once resolved we will review all affected hires and automatically refund any incorrect charges.We will continue to keep customers updated.”
TfL has confirmed that a connectivity issue in its system has been affecting Santander Cycles hires since Tuesday morning.
The problem means some journeys may not end correctly in TfL's system, even after a bike is docked, meaning additional hire charges are being applied.
It also may mean customers may not be able to hire a bike from the affected docks.
TfL said it has identified the problem as a connectivity fault, and that it will automatically review all impacted hires and ensure any incorrect charges are refunded.
In the meantime, it is advising Londoners to check the Santander Cycles website for the latest update on the status of the service before starting or ending a journey.