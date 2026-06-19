Almost 200 Santander hire bikes in London have been affected by a 'connectivity issue'.

The fault, which started on Tuesday morning, has led to journeys not ending correctly on TfL's website, leading to some cyclists being overcharged.

TfL said it is "working at pace" to address the error and has said it will refund any incorrect charges.

The fault is currently affecting 190 of the 800 Santander docking stations across London, down from 251 earlier today. The out-of-service docking stations are listed on TfL's website.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry for the disruption caused to some Santander Cycles customers following a technical issue.

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