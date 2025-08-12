Almost nine in 10 pharmacies have experienced shoplifting, along with an uptick in aggressive behaviour from the public in the last year, according to a survey.

Experts warned that the theft of medications like strong painkillers or drugs that slow down the way the body and brain function "could have serious consequences for someone’s health".

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) poll of 476 pharmacies in England found 88 per cent have experienced a surge in shoplifting incidents in the last year.

Some 87 per cent also reported an increase in aggressive or intimidating behaviour towards pharmacy teams, while 22 per cent said they had witnessed physical assaults on staff.

Of those who reported these instances to police, almost three-quarters (73 per cent) said they felt the response was insufficient.

The NPA, which represents more than 6,000 independent community pharmacies, described the findings as "unacceptable".

NPA chief executive Henry Gregg said: "These are appalling findings and show that pharmacies are seeing a significant increase in shoplifting and other criminal behaviour.

"It is particularly concerning to hear of reports of physical assaults as well as threats towards pharmacy staff, which is totally unacceptable."

Sanjeev Panesar, a pharmacy owner in Birmingham, said there has been a "noticeable rise" in petty theft across his sites in the past 12 to 18 months, with some people even opening filling bags with stock and walking out.

He also said his staff "can endure verbal abuse or physical intimidation, neither of which should be part of their role".

"These are healthcare professionals, here to serve their communities and care for patients," Mr Panesar added.

"Facing such hostility is not only disheartening but has a lasting effect on job satisfaction, morale, and feelings of safety at work."

In the past, Mr Panesar has brought in security guards and even chased offenders himself on a number of occasions.

He said: "It’s incredibly frustrating to see our teams deal with this reality, despite all the preventative measures we’ve implemented.

"Instead of focusing on protecting our premises from theft, we should be spending our time and energy developing innovative services, supporting patient care and improving community health."