The UK is the first country in Europe to bring in laws to prevent children aged 17 or younger from ever legally buying cigarettes

An elderly woman smoking a cigarette. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Almost two-thirds of people in Britain would back a ban on smoking in pub gardens, according to a new survey.

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The move would be one of a handful of “common sense” next steps to “support a smoke-free generation”, according to the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash). The majority of people also backed a ban on smoking in areas such as university campuses and bus stops, while more than nine in 10 said smoke-free laws should be extended to children’s play areas. Last month, the UK became the first country in Europe to bring in laws to prevent children aged 17 or younger from ever legally buying cigarettes as the Tobacco and Vapes Bill was given royal assent. A Government consultation seeking views on extending smoke-free laws to certain outdoor spaces such as playgrounds or outside hospitals, as well as creating vape-free spaces, also closed on May 8. Read more: Some of UK’s most popular sandwiches contain ‘alarmingly high’ levels of salt Read more: More than 6,000 children with severe obesity seek help at specialist clinics

Smoking allowed ash bucket in pub beer garden. Picture: Alamy

The new YouGov poll of 13,259 people, conducted for Ash, found 93 per cent of adults supported smoke-free playgrounds, along with 78 per cent who backed smoke-free bus stops. Some 62 per cent said they would support smoke-free laws being extended to outdoor hospitality areas, such as pub gardens, while 68 per cent supported smoke-free university and college campuses. Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Ash, said: “Smoke-free laws have been one of the biggest public health success stories in recent decades, but millions of people are still exposed to harmful second-hand smoke in outdoor settings. “The public is clear that they want more places where they can breathe clean air. As ministers review the findings from the consultation, there is a strong mandate to go further and faster. “Extending smoke-free laws to areas like pub gardens, all play areas, university campuses and transport hubs is a common-sense next step that will protect health and support a smoke-free generation.”

Smokers in a pub beer garden in Scotland. Picture: Alamy