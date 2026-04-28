Alonso, Iraola and Silva are all reportedly being considered. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Xabi Alonso, Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva are among the candidates reportedly being considered for the new Chelsea job.

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Club bosses are seeking a permanent replacement for Liam Rosenior, who was sacked last week, but are said to be wanting to take their time. It is understood a more experienced appointment is preferred following the failed experiment with Rosenior, who had never managed in the Premier League and had held only two senior posts. No decision is expected before the end of the season, with first-team coach Calum McFarlane leading the side until then, but checks will take place on Alonso, Iraola and Silva, all of whom could be available at the end of the campaign. Read more: Man United tighten grip on Champions League qualification with 2-1 home win against Brentford Read more: Anthony Joshua to make boxing return against Kristian Prenga ahead of Tyson Fury clash

Rosenior was sacked after defeat to Brighton. Picture: Getty

Fulham boss Silva is out of contract at the end of the season and has not committed himself to staying at Craven Cottage, whilst Iraola confirmed earlier in April that he will leave Bournemouth next month. Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso has not worked since being sacked by Real Madrid in January. The 44-year-old has the strongest pedigree having won the Champions League twice as a player and led Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga season en route to being crowned champions in 2024. Neither Silva nor Iraola have managed clubs in Europe’s top bracket but have impressed in the Premier League. Iraola led Bournemouth to a ninth-placed finish last season, the club’s joint highest, and currently has them in contention for a first-ever European qualification.

Calum McFarlane is in charge until the end of the season. Picture: Getty