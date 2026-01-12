Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso leaves club after seven months and replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa
The Spanish giants announced the 44-year-old's departure on Monday
Xabi Alonso has been replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa in his role as Real Madrid head coach after just seven months in charge.
Alonso's departure comes after the Spanish giants lost 3-2 in the El Classico to Barcelona on Sunday evening.
The 44-year-old, who used to play for the club, departed by "mutual agreement following the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final and his team four points behind their arch rivals in La Liga.
Announcing the news, the club announced that Álvaro Arbeloa has been appointed in his place.
A club statement said on Monday: "Real Madrid C.F. announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his tenure as first-team coach.
"Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always embodied the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.
"Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new chapter of their lives."
The former Spanish international joined last summer following a successful spell at German club Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the domestic double in 2023-24 and led the team to the Europa League final.
After overseeing Madrid's run to the Club World Cup semi-finals he began impressively, winning 13 of his next 14 games, the exception being a heavy derby defeat by Atlético Madrid.
However, a loss at Liverpool in November started a run that brought two wins in eight matches and although Alonso bounced back by winning five games in a row, it was not enough to convince bosses he should continue.
Confirming Arbeloa 's appointment, the club said: "Álvaro Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's youth academy since 2020."
Arbeloa has been coach of Real Madrid's B team since June 2025 - and also spent the last six years working with the academy.
The statement added: "As a player, Álvaro Arbeloa was part of Real Madrid in one of the most successful periods of its history. He defended our shirt between 2009 and 2016, in 238 official matches. During that time he won 8 trophies: 2 European Cups, 1 Club World Cup, 1 Uefa Super Cup, 1 LaLiga title, 2 Copa del Rey trophies and 1 Spanish Super Cup.
"With the Spanish national team, Álvaro Arbeloa was also part of a historic era, in which he won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and 2 European Championships (2008 and 2012). He was capped 56 times."