The Spanish giants announced the 44-year-old's departure on Monday

Alonso left the club following their defeat to Barcelona on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Xabi Alonso has been replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa in his role as Real Madrid head coach after just seven months in charge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alonso's departure comes after the Spanish giants lost 3-2 in the El Classico to Barcelona on Sunday evening. The 44-year-old, who used to play for the club, departed by "mutual agreement following the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final and his team four points behind their arch rivals in La Liga. Announcing the news, the club announced that Álvaro Arbeloa has been appointed in his place. A club statement said on Monday: "Real Madrid C.F. announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his tenure as first-team coach. Read more: Michael Carrick frontrunner to take Manchester United caretaker head coach role Read more: Qatar eyes Women's Club World Cup despite not having Fifa-ranked national team

Alonso initially started well in his role but a downturn in results led to his departure. Picture: Alamy

"Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always embodied the values ​​of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. "Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new chapter of their lives." The former Spanish international joined last summer following a successful spell at German club Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the domestic double in 2023-24 and led the team to the Europa League final. After overseeing Madrid's run to the Club World Cup semi-finals he began impressively, winning 13 of his next 14 games, the exception being a heavy derby defeat by Atlético Madrid. However, a loss at Liverpool in November started a run that brought two wins in eight matches and although Alonso bounced back by winning five games in a row, it was not enough to convince bosses he should continue.

Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed new boss. Picture: Getty