Alton Towers has banned visitors with ADHD and anxiety from using ‘fast lane’ passes to beat the queues.

The theme park in Staffordshire has taken the step due to longer queues in the so-called ‘fast lane’.

Merlin Entertainments, which runs the theme park, said the digital passes were designed for visitors “who may find it difficult, or cannot, stand for long periods of time either due to a physical disability or a learning/emotional impairment”.

People with ADHD and anxiety were previously eligible for the Ride Access Pass which allowed them and up the three visitors to book a place on an app and join a virtual queue, allowing them to wait elsewhere until their time slot on the ride was announced.

Read more: ‘Unsettled’ weather continues as forecasters warn of rain and flooding

Read more: The Government watched me get drunk to prove they can keep an eye on criminals

Rob Smith, the firm’s chief operating officer, said increased use of the passes had lengthened queueing times for those with physical disabilities.

He said people with ADHD and anxiety will now be given one free ‘essential companion’ ticket and will have access to ‘sensory rooms’ and ‘quiet spaces’ at the park.

He said: “At Merlin, we are deeply committed to creating inclusive experiences and ensuring all guests feel supported when visiting our attractions.

“This is an ongoing journey and we continue to listen, learn and adapt by working closely with our guests and trusted accessibility experts to better understand individual needs and put the right support in place.”

“Our guests with additional accessibility needs have increasingly told us that the Ride Access Pass simply isn’t working for them, particularly as demand has grown and queue times for these guests have increased.

“We have listened to this feedback and have been looking at how we can improve the system and find a solution that is in the best interests of all guests,” he said.