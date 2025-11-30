Two men in hospital with serious injuries as man arrested following incident in Altrincham
A man has been left with life-threatening injuries and another has been arrested after a serious incident in Greater Manchester.
A third man has also been admitted to hospital with life-changing injuries after the incident in the market town of Altrincham.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Railway Street in Altrincham town centre shortly after 3.20am on Sunday after reports of a disturbance, with two men suffering serious injuries.
Emergency services attended and took them to hospital.
Detectives said one man’s injuries are described as life-threatening, while the other’s are life-changing.
One man has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning and inquiries are continuing, the force said.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Police would like to reassure the public that this incident is believed to be isolated, and a large number of officers are in the area.
“Businesses in the local area are likely to be affected whilst officers conduct inquiries.”