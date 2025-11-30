A man has been left with life-threatening injuries and another has been arrested after a serious incident in Greater Manchester.

A third man has also been admitted to hospital with life-changing injuries after the incident in the market town of Altrincham.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Railway Street in Altrincham town centre shortly after 3.20am on Sunday after reports of a disturbance, with two men suffering serious injuries.

Emergency services attended and took them to hospital.

