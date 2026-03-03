Police descended on Alum Rock following a stabbing on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Armed police were called after a man was seriously injured in a lunchtime stabbing in Birmingham.

A nearby nursery in Bridge Road, Alum Rock, was placed in lockdown after witnesses saw a man stabbing another man in the street shortly after midday on Tuesday. A woman also suffered injuries that were not life threatening or changing, West Midlands Police said. A 32-year-old man has been arrested over the attack and remains in custody. Read more: Schizophrenic jailed for life after stabbing girl, 9, 'through heart as she played outside mum's shop' in 'unthinkable' murder Read more: Rapper Ghetts jailed for 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run

A police tent at the scene in Alum Rock after armed police were called after a man was seriously injured in a lunchtime stabbing in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent James Munro said: “We believe this to be a contained incident with a man in custody. “We are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to a number of people in the area, but would appeal to anyone who has any information to get in touch. “We understand how deeply distressing and concerning this incident is and we will have extra officers in the area to offer reassurance to the community.”

A woman was also injured in the incident. Picture: Alamy