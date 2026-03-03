Armed police called after man stabbed and woman injured near Birmingham school
Armed police were called after a man was seriously injured in a lunchtime stabbing in Birmingham.
Listen to this article
A nearby nursery in Bridge Road, Alum Rock, was placed in lockdown after witnesses saw a man stabbing another man in the street shortly after midday on Tuesday.
A woman also suffered injuries that were not life threatening or changing, West Midlands Police said.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested over the attack and remains in custody.
Read more: Schizophrenic jailed for life after stabbing girl, 9, 'through heart as she played outside mum's shop' in 'unthinkable' murder
Read more: Rapper Ghetts jailed for 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run
Detective Superintendent James Munro said: “We believe this to be a contained incident with a man in custody.
“We are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to a number of people in the area, but would appeal to anyone who has any information to get in touch.
“We understand how deeply distressing and concerning this incident is and we will have extra officers in the area to offer reassurance to the community.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the log number 2105 of March 3, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a trauma team and the air ambulance were sent to the scene after multiple 999 calls were received.
A spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a man with serious injuries and administered advanced life support on scene.
“A second patient, a woman, was treated for less serious injuries.”