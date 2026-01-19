A new trial has launched to see whether a finger prick blood test could be used to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease before symptoms even appear.

Experts hope to develop a cheap and simple blood test that could replace the current invasive methods of diagnosing the disease.

At present, a definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer's can only be given if people undergo a specialised brain scan or a lumbar puncture to remove a sample of cerebrospinal fluid.

A blood test would be much more accessible, could be performed in GP surgeries and would be quick and cheap.

The new test is led by the not-for-profit medical research organisation LifeArc and the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (Gap), with support from the UK Dementia Research Institute (UKDRI).

It aims to pick up three proteins known to be associated with Alzheimer's. Experts will compare the results with those from standard tests.

Some 883 of the 1,000 people needed for the new study have already been enrolled globally, including from the UK, US and Canada.

This includes a mix of people with no cognitive issues, those with mild cognitive impairment and some with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers will analyse blood samples for the biomarkers phosphorylated tau 217(pTau217), Glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and Neurofilament light polypeptide (NfL).

Dr Giovanna Lalli, director of strategy and operations at LifeArc, said: "Over the last five years, there has been substantial progress in identifying blood-based biomarkers to identify people at high risk of developing Alzheimer's disease before their symptoms present.

"Developing cheaper, scalable and more accessible tests is vital in the battle against this devastating condition.

"We are committed to improving patient lives through the development of new tests and treatments, and we are excited about the prospect of a finger prick blood test for Alzheimer's disease because it will allow more patients to access new drugs, currently being developed, to slow disease progression in its early stages."

'Revolutionise'

Professor Henrik Zetterberg, lead of the biomarker factory at the UK Dementia Research Institute, said: "This study is unique in its size and scope, with 30% of volunteers being recruited from under-represented groups.

"Importantly, the results will be compared against current gold standard diagnostic techniques.

"If successful, being able to diagnose Alzheimer's with a minimally invasive, cost-effective method will revolutionise diagnostics in this area and pave the way for improved diagnosis of all neurodegenerative conditions."