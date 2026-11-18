Diranersen trials showed a 54% decline in the progression of the disease

Clinical samples from research project contained in vials with brain scan images, research into Alzheimers and dementia medical conditions. Picture: Connect Images/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

An Alzheimer's treatment given twice a year slowed cognitive decline by 54% on a test of memory and thinking in a clinical trial, researchers say.

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Patients who received a low dose of diranersen showed less decline over 96 weeks than a comparison group that received treatment later or had no active treatment. The results were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston. Researchers said they needed to be confirmed in a larger trial. The treatment is designed to reduce tau, a protein that forms tangles inside brain cells and is linked to cell death. It uses gene-silencing technology to block the messages that tell cells to produce the protein. According to the Telegraph, Professor Jeffrey Cummings, a co-author of the study, told the conference: "We reversed Alzheimer pathology. We removed tau tangles. That's a remarkable statement." Read More: David Cameron calls for NHS to approve Alzheimer’s drugs, revealing his mother begged sister to kill her after diagnosis Read More: Drug that works in similar way to Viagra ‘could slow down' Alzheimer's decline

Patients who received a low dose of diranersen showed less decline over 96 weeks than a comparison group that received treatment later or had no active treatment. Picture: pikselstock/Alamy

Professor Reisa Sperling, another co-author and a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, described brain scan findings as "thrilling". "These data suggest that we're not just slowing the accumulation of tau, but we are lowering aggregated tau from baseline," she said. The international phase two trial, known as CELIA, recruited 416 people with early Alzheimer's, including patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia. It compared three dosing regimens with a placebo. The strongest results came from a group of 60 patients given the lowest dose, 60mg every 24 weeks. The treatment was injected into the spinal fluid in the lower back. Prof Cummings highlighted that the treatment was given "twice a year", adding: "I don't think we emphasise that enough." After 96 weeks, patients who received the low dose from the start showed 54% less decline on a test of memory and thinking than a group who started treatment later or received no active treatment. On a broader measure that also assessed how well patients managed everyday tasks, the difference was 38%. Dr Lawren VandeVrede, a trial investigator at the University of California, San Francisco, said the findings raised hopes that patients could remain in the early stages of Alzheimer's for twice as long. Longer follow-up is needed to establish whether the benefits last. The study missed its original primary endpoint, which was to establish whether increasing the dose produced greater benefit. The strongest response instead came from the lowest-dose group. Researchers said the treatment was generally well tolerated. Side effects included pain associated with lumbar punctures, headaches and confusion, which was more common at higher doses. The trial was funded by Biogen, which is developing diranersen. The drug was discovered by Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Researchers said the trial was the first to show that lowering tau could slow the progression of Alzheimer's. The first drugs licensed in the UK to slow the disease target a different protein, amyloid, which builds up in plaques between brain cells.

Lecanemab slowed clinical decline by 27% in trials, while donanemab achieved 35% on a different measure. The results cannot be directly compared with the diranersen findings because the studies used different methods and patient groups. Prof Sperling said reductions in tau were seen particularly in areas where substantial amounts had accumulated, including regions important for memory. She said some of the protein was likely to have been there "for many years". British patients are expected to be recruited for the next trial of diranersen from the spring. Professor Cath Mummery, of University College London, a co-author of the study, said: "There are already patients asking me to go into it." Susan Kohlhaas, executive director of research and partnerships at Alzheimer's Research UK, said advances in treatment were coming "thick and fast". She urged the NHS to act, saying the first drugs shown to slow the disease were still unavailable "even to a small number of people on the NHS in the UK".