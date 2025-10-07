Scientists have found a potential new treatment target for Alzheimer's.

Scientists have found a potential new treatment target for Alzheimer's. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Scientists have found a potential new treatment target for Alzheimer's after a novel technique improved cognitive function in mice with the disease.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In an early study researchers induced the removal of amyloid from the brain in mice. Alzheimer's disease is thought to be caused by the abnormal build-up of proteins in and around brain cells. One of these is called amyloid - deposits of which form plaques around brain cells. Alzheimer's Research UK said the new study "adds to the growing evidence that repairing the blood brain barrier itself could offer a new way to treat Alzheimer's" but added that it is too early to say if the method would work in people with Alzheimer's. Writing in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, experts from China and Spain described their "novel therapeutic strategy" which uses nanoparticles to target another protein called LRP1 on the blood-brain barrier (BBB). This method induces a natural mechanism that removes amyloid from the brain. The scientists said the treatment "significantly reduced" amyloid levels by nearly 45% in mice, and cognitive tests revealed "significant improvements in spatial learning and memory, with performance levels comparable to those of wild-type mice".

The benefits lasted for up to six months after treatment, they reported. "This work pioneers a new paradigm in drug design," the scientists wrote. The authors said their work "reaffirms the critical role of the blood-brain barrier in Alzheimer's disease" and "demonstrates that targeting the BBB can make therapeutic interventions significantly more effective". Dr Julia Dudley, head of research at Alzheimer's Research UK, said: "In Alzheimer's disease, the protective blood-brain barrier can become less effective, causing damage to the brain. Read more: Students chant ‘from the river to the sea’ as they press ahead with controversial pro-Palestine protests on October 7 Read more: Stephen Lawrence killer David Norris refuses to name gang members at parole hearing despite family’s pleas "This study showed that using nanoparticles to restore the effective functioning of the blood-brain barrier resulted in the removal of amyloid from the brain in mice. "It adds to the growing evidence that repairing the blood-brain barrier itself could offer a new way to treat Alzheimer's. "It's too early to say if this method will work in people with Alzheimer's - this study was carried out in mice, so there will be differences in how the disease develops in people. "Future research will need to test whether this approach could be effective in treating people with Alzheimer's."