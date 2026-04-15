Alzheimer's "wonder drugs" do not work, a study has found, after a breakthrough trial proves they do not provide major benefits.

The Alzheimer's drugs claimed to slow down progression of the disease for the last two years until a new study proved they do not give patients meaningful benefit to quality of life.

Lecanemad and donanemab target a protein in the brain that was believed to be the root of Alzheimer's.

But, they were found to cause side effects such as brain swelling and even bleeding.

The drugs were approved by regulators in the US, Japan and the UK - but they were not available on the NHS.

One review author said the study showed it was "extremely important that we're honest" and it was key to "avoid giving people false hope".

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