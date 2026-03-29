The 36-year-old collected her award on stage at the King’s Theatre on Sunday, following a personalised video message from Sir Billy Connolly himself

Glasgow comedian Amanda Dwyer who has been named winner of the 2026 Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow Comedy Festival (GCF) Gala. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Comedian Amanda Dwyer has said she is “over the moon” to have been named winner of the 2026 Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow Comedy Festival (GCF) Gala.

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The 36-year-old collected her award on stage at the King’s Theatre on Sunday, following a personalised video message from Sir Billy Connolly himself. She becomes the fourth winner of the award – which recognises the individual who most personifies the “Spirit of Glasgow” – joining previous recipients Rosco McClelland (2025), Susie McCabe (2024) and Janey Godley (2023). Giving his video address, Sir Billy said: “Hello everybody, I hope you’re enjoying the Gala. “Comedy’s come a long way when they give you Galas. Galas were for Bearsden people.” Read more: Tony Blair says left's 'unholy alliance with Islamists' is endangering UK Read more: King urged to show 'transparency' amid calls for him to meet Epstein victims during US trip

Glasgow comedian Amanda Dwyer (right) who has been named winner of the 2026 Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow Comedy Festival (GCF) Gala. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan/PA Wire

He went on to reference one of Dwyer’s jokes as he addressed her directly. “I’d like to congratulate the winner, Amanda Dwyer, who is superb and knows more about bumholes than I do,” he said. “Have a ball – enjoy yourself.” Dwyer was visible emotional as she was handed the glass trophy – which is engraved with Sir Billy’s self portrait – by host Susie McCabe. Speaking to the Press Association after the ceremony, Dwyer said it was “amazing” to be named this year’s winner. “I’m absolutely over the moon, and I’m in shock, complete shock, I can’t believe it,” she said. She also described receiving a personal message from Sir Billy himself as “the most surreal moment in my life”. “I can’t believe he’s saying my name. "He’s up on the screen in the King’s Theatre congratulating me on winning an award that’s in his name. “It was just crazy. I nearly fainted I think”.

Sir Billy Connolly poses with his wife Pamela Stephenson, after being knighted by the Duke of Cambridge during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on October 31, 2017. Picture: John Stillwell - WPA Pool / Getty Images