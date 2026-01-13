Amanda Holden has revealed she knew her friend Alan Carr had done well on The Celebrity Traitors before he told her.

The 54-year-old, who stars in property renovation show Amanda And Alan's Greek Job with the comedian, said Carr did not message her for two weeks while he was filming the reality gameshow, which aroused her suspicions as the pair usually speak daily.

She told the Radio Times: "I knew he must have done well because I didn't speak to him for two weeks, normally we speak every day.

"He's been around for so long, but everyone's suddenly like, 'Oh, I love Alan Carr', and I think, 'How is he a new thing to you? He's always been this brilliant'.

"My daughter Holly, who's always loved him, said to me, 'Everyone's asking me about Alan', and I say to them, 'You've met Alan, he was in the back garden at our party, and you weren't bothered about him then'.

