Amanda Knox has doubled down after criticism of her Edinburgh Fringe show from the sister of her murdered roommate Meredith Kercher.

On Thursday, Stephanie Kercher told LBC News : “I haven't seen the show. I don't want to see the show. But there is a description there that's 18+. It says descriptions of violence. It's obviously got the case at some point involved in it.

Knox, who was jailed for Kercher's murder before being exonerated by an appeals court, is set to debut her Fringe show 'Cartwheel' in Edinburgh today.

"I don't think we need to honour Meredith's memory in a comedy show. You know, she's honoured elsewhere in the hearts of all those who knew her and further afield.

That's the legacy we would like to leave for Meredith. It's not for someone else to decide if her name's included in comedy. It sets a precedent giving a platform to an individual case and an individual person based on this."

Knox, who has previously insisted that Meredith would find the show funny, took to Instagram after Stephanie's intervention to say the comedy show "honors [sic] Meredith Kercher’s memory and calls out the violence that was done to her and to me."

The production, titled Cartwheel, references a past claim that Knox performed cartwheels at a police station following Kercher's death.

Now aged 39, Knox is married with two children, and lives in Washington State.

Knox, originally from Seattle in the US, lived with Kercher, from Surrey, as language exchange students in Perugia, Italy.

Following Kercher’s brutal murder, Knox, then 20, was arrested alongside her then-boyfriend Raffaelle Sollecito.

Knox and Sollecito would go on to serve four years in an Italian prison before being acquitted through an appeal, and finally returned home to the US in 2011.

Their convictions were reinstated by a retrial in 2014, but they were overturned by Italy’s top appeals court in 2015.

Rudy Guede was found guilty of the murder after his fingerprints were found at the scene and went on to serve 13 years of a 16-year sentence.