Ms Knox spent four years in prison after she was wrongfully convicted of murdering her British flatmate in 2007

Amanda Knox had been in London to present her new documentary, Mouth of the Wolf, at Greenwich Picturehouse. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A documentary about Amanda Knox won't be screened in a London cinema as planned with fans informed just hours before the event was due to take place.

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The 38-year-old had been in London to present her new documentary, Mouth of the Wolf, at Greenwich Picturehouse in south London on Tuesday evening. The film focuses on Ms Knox's conviction and acquittal of the murder of her British flatmate, Meredith Kercher, between 2007-2011. Those due to attend the screening were notified by ticket platform Eventbrite hours before the event was scheduled to take place that it could not proceed. Read more: Amanda Knox accused of 'profiting from murder' by Meredith Kercher's family over Disney-backed trial drama Read more: Rapist convicted in case that saw Andrew Malkinson wrongly jailed for 17 years

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox stars Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox. Picture: Alamy

"Due to the documentary not having a British Board of Film Classification, it cannot be screened to a public audience," the message said. The Innocence Project, the wrongful conviction charity which organised the event, said Ms Knox and her husband Christopher Robinson, who directed the film, would conduct a Q&A session and book signing instead. "Amanda Knox will take to the stage to tell her story, and her husband, Christopher Robinson, will join her to talk about the documentary before we open the floor to Q&A from the audience.

Meredith Mercher was killed in Perugia, Italy in 2007. Picture: Alamy

“We appreciate that not everyone will have access to Hulu, but if you have not done so and are able to, the documentary is available there for viewing via Disney+." A source at the venue said the situation was unfortunate but pointed out that the event had moved format rather than been cancelled. Ms Knox spent four years in prison after she was arrested in November 2007 until her release in October 2011. Her conviction was eventually overturned in 2015. In the documentary, Ms Knox returns to Perugia, the city in Italy where Ms Kercher was killed. She has released two books about the ordeal: - a memoir called Waiting to be Heard, and Free: My Search for Meaning, in 2025. Read more: Amanda Knox ‘freely’ accused man over roommate’s murder, Italian court says