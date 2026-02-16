Amazon driver gets stuck on 'UK's deadliest path' after following satnav into Thames Estuary
The van was seen submerged in the Essex estuary, with Amazon now said to be investigating
An Amazon delivery driver found himself stuck on the 'UK's deadliest path' over the weekend after following his satnav into the Thames Estuary.
Essex residents were greeted by the sight of a partially submerged vehicle on Sunday, after the delivery driver followed his navigation system onto the Broomway - a stretch of flat sands stretching from Southend-on-Sea to Foulness Island.
Reports suggest the driver had been following a GPS route on his satnav directing them to nearby Foulness Island.
In the wake of the incident, footage began circulating online, with Amazon saying in a statement that it was "aware" of the situation and was "investigating".
The stretch of sand, a known flood plane, is home to a Ministry of Defence firing range and managd by National Highways.
HM Coastguard Southend said it was called out to reports of a delivery vehicle on The Broomway, at Great Wakering, Essex.
The coastguard later confirmed that the vehicle had been retrieved after waters retreated at around 3.30pm on Sunday.
They confirmed that the driver had "removed themselves from the van and reported the incident to Amazon".
In a statement, they said: “HM Coastguard Southend DSO spoke to the Qinetiq security officer who confirmed they were aware of the van and that the passenger and driver had driven on to the mudflats yesterday evening.
“The delivery driver had removed themselves from the van and reported the incident to Amazon. Amazon have arranged with a local farmer to extract the vehicle this afternoon.”
According to records, 100 people have died on The Broomway over the years - with the last known death on the strip being in 1919.