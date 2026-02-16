An Amazon delivery driver found himself stuck on the 'UK's deadliest path' over the weekend after following his satnav into the Thames Estuary.

Essex residents were greeted by the sight of a partially submerged vehicle on Sunday, after the delivery driver followed his navigation system onto the Broomway - a stretch of flat sands stretching from Southend-on-Sea to Foulness Island.

Reports suggest the driver had been following a GPS route on his satnav directing them to nearby Foulness Island.

In the wake of the incident, footage began circulating online, with Amazon saying in a statement that it was "aware" of the situation and was "investigating".

The stretch of sand, a known flood plane, is home to a Ministry of Defence firing range and managd by National Highways.