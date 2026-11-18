Jeff Bezos has said he was "heavily involved" in casting Robert Pattinson as James Bond and that the final decision was only made on Friday.

He continued: “But in the screening test, it’s so obvious. He is James Bond.”

“We sort of thought, maybe we should have someone a little more unknown.”

But he said that they were initially "biased" against him "because he’s already so famous."

Speaking at an event in California, the Amazon boss told the audience he was “heavily involved” in the casting process.

It was revealed on Monday that the British actor will take on the role of the enigmatic spy, ending years of speculation about the future of Ian Fleming’s beloved franchise.

The British actor’s Bond debut will be the first released since Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, the Hollywood studio behind the famous franchise.

Pattinson first found fame in the Twilight films before taking on roles in The Batman, Tenet and The Odyssey.

“We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos said.

Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig, who took over the role with Casino Royale in 2006 and bowed out after his fifth film, No Time To Die, in 2021.

Bezos said the decision-makers had narrowed the field to five “extraordinarily talented” actors before carrying out “old-fashioned” screen tests with full costumes and scenes.

“There was something special about Rob,” he said, adding the casting crew all “gravitated” toward his performances.

Pattinson’s casting has drawn high praise from those inside and outside the entertainment industry.

Asked if Andy Burnham is happy with the choice, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He’s obviously delighted for Robert Pattinson.

“It’s an amazing opportunity.”

Pressed on whether he was “shaken or stirred” by the new 007, his spokesman mentioned a Bond villain, saying: “I’d love to answer that question, but I think any one of you could be working for Blofeld.”

The royal family also shared news of the casting to their official Instagram page, writing: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.”

Rami Malek, who played villain Lyutsifer Safin in No Time To Die, said Pattinson will be “extraordinary” as 007.

Speaking at the Earthshot Awards in Mumbai, he told the Press Association: “I have known Rob for quite some time and I could not be more proud.

“The fact that people are recognising, I think, maybe they all know, how talented that man is. I have known him for years.

Stars including Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner were reported to be in contention for the role before Pattinson was unveiled.

Pattinson follows in the footsteps of only six actors to have played James Bond on the big screen – Sean Connery, Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

The next Bond film is in development, and it was announced last year that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script.

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the as-yet untitled film, currently dubbed Bond 26, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.