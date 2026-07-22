Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has held talks over potentially joining a consortium which has expressed an interest in buying a minority stake in Liverpool.

On Tuesday, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group confirmed that Bhatia’s group had approached them to discuss investing in the club.

Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, could become part of a syndicate which is led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of billionaire steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, according to reports.

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A spokesperson for FSG said: “An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club.”

Bezos, who has a fortune worth an estimated £192billion according to Forbes, has reportedly explored previous bids for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, but decided against pursuing either deal.

News of Bhatia’s interest in Liverpool came on the same day that the 46-year-old stepped down from the board at QPR to end an 18-year association with the Championship club, transferring his stake to majority owner Ruben Gnanalingam.

In 2023, FSG sold a minority stake in Liverpool to investment firm Dynasty and any deal with Bhatia, should it proceed, is expected to be along similar lines.

FSG, which also owns the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Penguins, bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300million. Forbes recently valued the club at £4.6billion.