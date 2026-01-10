The drones will allow for deliveries in under two hours, according to the company.

Amazon showcased their many new and exciting carbon friendly Prime Delivery vehicles, including their drones, back in October 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Amazon has been granted authority by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to launch Britain's first drone delivery service.

The approval will see parcels dropped into customers' gardens in the area around Darlington, County Durham. The company is technically able to start the service immediately - although it is not clear what the timeline is on Amazon's maiden flights. It's expected that the company will operate up to 10 flights per hour from a local warehouse. Flights will take place 12 hours a day, seven days a week. A long-term dream of Amazon-owner Jeff Bezos, the drones will allow for deliveries in under two hours, according to the company.

The CAA has approved changes to airspace rules in the area around Darlington, County Durham, where Amazon plans to offer the service. Picture: Alamy

Although some local residents opposed the plans primarily on the basis of potential aircraft noise, Amazon offered assurances that the drones are designed to minimise disruption, the with the noise expected to be less than that created by delivery drivers' slamming doors and reversing. A spokesman for Amazon said they were looking forward to the new venture. “This is an exciting step towards bringing drone delivery to customers in Darlington. We’re continuing to work closely with Darlington council and the Civil Aviation Authority on this innovative first for the UK," they said. The company originally hoped their plans, submitted in March 2025, would be approved before Christmas - but the regulator only confirmed them on Friday, Jan 9.

Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, pictured at the Kaseya Center in Miami in November 2025, has been wanting delivery by drones for some time, initially testing them in the UK over 10 years ago. Picture: Alamy