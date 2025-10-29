Dozens of websites and apps have been knocked offline.

The range of websites and apps have been affected. Picture: Downdetector

By Alex Storey

Two major cloud services have been hit with outages causing disruption for millions of users.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure both experienced faults on Wednesday afternoon, causing websites and apps including Microsoft 365, Outlook, Heathrow Airport, Natwest and Vinted to go down. Amazon Web Services received a spike of people reporting issues from around 3:30pm according to Downdetector. The Downdetector website gets network status updates from social media platforms, reports submitted to its website, and other sources around the web. Microsoft released an update on the Azure issue at 4.35pm where they stated action had been taken to address the issues but are without an ETA. Read more: Watchdog proposes new rules to clamp down on mobile scam messages Read more: Scottish Parliament suspends voting over Microsoft outage

Microsoft and Amazon owned networks began experiencing problems at around 3.30pm, according to Downdector. Picture: Alamy

They said: "Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC, we began experiencing DNS issues resulting in availability degradation of some services. "Customers may experience issues accessing the Azure Portal. We have taken action that is expected to address the portal access issues here shortly. "We are actively investigating the underlying issue and additional mitigation actions. More information will be provided within 60 minutes or sooner." It added: "We are taking two concurrent actions where we are blocking all changes to the AFD services and at the same time rolling back to our last known good state. "We have failed the portal away from AFD to mitigate the portal access issues. Customers should be able to access the Azure management portal directly. "We do not have an ETA for when the rollback will be completed, but we will update this communication within 30 minutes or when we have an update."

Amazon Web Services experienced a spike in complaints on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Alamy