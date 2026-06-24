Amazon has passed over a critical biopic about Sam Altman after investing $50 billion in the tech guru's firm OpenAI.

Artificial, the film set for release next year, stars Andrew Garfield as Altman, the founder of the company behind ChatGPT, who is portrayed as a pathological liar.

Elon Musk, played by Ike Barinholtz, is reportedly also portrayed in a negative light.

The almost-completed movie by Luca Guadagnino, the director behind Challengers featuring Zendaya and Josh O'Connor and Call Me By Your Name with Timothée Chalamet, was also passed over by Warner Bros. and Netflix.

Amazon told Variety that the subject matter had not influenced the decision to reject the film, insisting it would be "better served" at another studio.

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