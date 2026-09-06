At least five people have died after an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday.

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport's diagonal runway at about 2pm EDT and was disabled at the airport's northwest end, officials said.

Amazon and the Miami-Dade Aviation Department confirmed that an incident occurred as the plane was trying to land.

Five people were also injured in the crash, including three who are in critical condition, officials said.

All runways and taxiways at the Miami airport were closed as of 3pm EDT.

Travellers should "expect significant delays and potential cancellations," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X.

Read more: US envoy ‘very encouraged’ after ‘substantive and important’ peace talks in Ukraine, as Trump is 'determined' to see an end to the war

Read more: Germany's far-right AfD party on track for 'historic' state election win, exit poll shows