At least five dead following Amazon plane crash at Miami airport
Five people were also injured in the crash, including three who are in critical condition, officials said
At least five people have died after an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday.
Listen to this article
Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport's diagonal runway at about 2pm EDT and was disabled at the airport's northwest end, officials said.
Amazon and the Miami-Dade Aviation Department confirmed that an incident occurred as the plane was trying to land.
Five people were also injured in the crash, including three who are in critical condition, officials said.
All runways and taxiways at the Miami airport were closed as of 3pm EDT.
Travellers should "expect significant delays and potential cancellations," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X.
Read more: US envoy ‘very encouraged’ after ‘substantive and important’ peace talks in Ukraine, as Trump is 'determined' to see an end to the war
Read more: Germany's far-right AfD party on track for 'historic' state election win, exit poll shows
National Public Radio, citing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, reported "multiple patients" from the incident.
The plane was a Boeing 767-300 that had departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Cargo airline 21 Air operated the plane for Amazon, an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.
The cargo airline did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Reuters photos after the crash showed the jet with its nose on the ground and tail tilted up. The right side of the plane had what appeared to be scorch marks.
Amazon is still gathering details about what happened, company spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.
"We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened," Nantel said in a statement. "Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved."
The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the crash.