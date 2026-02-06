Shares in the company slid by eight per cent after it became the latest tech giant to commit to vast spending plans in a bid to keep pace with rivals across the sector

Amazon plunged 8.0% after first-quarter guidance disappointed and the technology firm outlined plans for a significant ramp in capital expenditure in the coming year. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Amazon has said it plans to pump more funding into AI, chips and robotics after launching $200 billion (£147 billion) investment plans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shares in the company slid by eight per cent after it became the latest tech giant to commit to vast spending plans in a bid to keep pace with rivals across the sector. The investment plan, which covers 2026 alone, outpaces similar commitments by rivals including Microsoft and Google. Capital Expenditure will surge from almost $130 billion (£95.8 billion) in 2025, as it pours money into opening more data centres. It came as the Silicon Valley firm founded by Jeff Bezos reported that net sales increased by 14 per cent to 213.4 billion dollars (£157.3 billion) in the final three months of last year. Read more: FTSE 100 closes choppy week higher amid US rally Read more: Student loan term tweaks leave some people thousands of pounds worse off – study