One of Britain’s biggest employers has hailed the UK as a “fantastic place to invest” ahead of Chancellor John Healey’s first Budget, despite mounting warnings from some business leaders over the state of the economy.

In an interview with LBC at Amazon’s sprawling fulfilment centre in Dartford, the company’s vice president and country manager for the UK, John Boumphrey, gave a broadly positive appraisal of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s approach to business.

His comments come as other industry leaders delivered a far more critical verdict and urged Chancellor John Healey to ease the burden on businesses and boost growth in his Budget on Wednesday.

The British Chambers of Commerce has called on the Chancellor to cut employment taxes, energy bills, and business rates, with its president Andy Haldane warning the Budget must “do no further harm to business”.

Its latest survey found just 17% of firms planned to increase investment over the next three months, the lowest level since the pandemic.

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However, Mr Boumphrey pointed to Amazon’s previously announced plans to invest £40 billion in the UK over three years as a “real vote of confidence” in Britain, adding: “We see the UK as a fantastic place to invest. It's got great skills (and) great talent.”

The Amazon chief welcomed ministers’ plans to help the one million 16- to 24-year-olds not in education, employment, or training (NEET), describing the government's Youth Guarantee as a “really positive step forward”.

He added: “What we've heard from the government is a real focus on the importance of vocational education”, describing it as a “positive direction of travel”.

Andy Burnham has pledged to prioritise youth jobs, including by re-emphasising technical education and reversing a 40% drop in youth apprenticeship starts over the last decade.

Mr Boumphrey said youth unemployment needed a whole “system response”, adding: “A million young people not in education, employment, or training is a national crisis.”

Last week Amazon announced a plan to tackle youth unemployment, pledging to offer 30,000 entry-level jobs and 10,000 work experience placements to young people by 2030.

“As a large employer, I believe we have a responsibility to step up,” Mr Boumphrey said.

“(This) is our commitment to provide opportunities to young people in parts of the country where those chances are hardest to find. And the best thing is you don't need a CV.”

The Chancellor is reportedly considering reforming the government’s apprenticeship levy, which would make it more costly to train workers aged 25 and over in England to encourage firms to train younger people instead.

The proposal is expected to form part of the government's response to Alan Milburn’s review into youth unemployment, but some of Britain’s leading business groups have warned it could make the problem worse.

Mr Boumphrey said the existing levy was working “reasonably well” and that “most employers” would agree.