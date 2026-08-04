The Nasdaq constituent has become the fifth company to reach $3 trillion (approx. £2.23 trillion) alongside Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Alphabet, which owns Google.

Amazon shares had the biggest one-day jump last week, since April 2012, after the group expanded into cloud computing services and raised its annual capital spending forecast.

“Amazon is probably the most emblematic of the economy right now. It’s a consumer story and it’s an AI story,” Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide, the US financial services group, told The Times.

“The big scepticism coming into earnings season was if they [hyperscalers] were turning the spigot down on spending on AI. We did not get that from Amazon and Microsoft and that has unleashed a much broader all-clear for the market.”

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