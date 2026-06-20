A cooler Saturday will bring some relief before the heat returns again from Sunday.

Temperatures are set to rise with a heatwave forecast to develop over the weekend, prompting yellow weather warnings and advice to stay hydrated. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The heatwave threshold looks set to be met in some parts of the UK this weekend before the week starts with an amber extreme heat warning, with temperatures potentially climbing up to or above 34C.

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The Met Office warning is in place on Monday and Tuesday for London, the east and south-east of England, and parts of the south-west of England and Wales. It flags potential health impacts for people vulnerable to extreme heat and heat-related issues, as well as a potential increase in water safety incidents for the wider population. The warning, which differs from amber heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), comes as another heatwave is expected to sweep parts of the UK during the weekend and early next week. Read More: Scotland beaten 1-0 as Morocco score fastest goal of 2026 World Cup Read More: UK tests new long-range strike weapons with hopes to send to Ukraine within year

Temperatures will peak around the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity will also mean this feels close, warmer and more uncomfortable for many. Picture: Getty

Areas in southern and eastern England are likely to meet the heatwave threshold during the weekend, and there is a 40% chance of exceeding the highest-ever temperature for June, which is 35.6C set in 1957 and 1976, the Met Office said. Saturday has a potential high of 28C before temperatures rise again from Sunday. Some areas in the south and south-east of England are forecast to reach 32C on that day, then rise to or exceed 34C on Monday. They are again likely to reach the mid-30s on Tuesday. Some locations may see temperatures remain above 20C overnight on Monday and Tuesday, particularly in urban areas. Amber heat health alerts are in force by the UKHSA for the east, south-east and south-west of England, as well as London, until 8 pm on Tuesday.

Families cool off in the River Darent as amber heat health alerts for the south-west, east, and south-east of England, including London are issued. Picture: Getty